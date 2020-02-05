Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japan to amend laws to help elderly work until 70

4 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's cabinet on Tuesday approved bills to urge businesses to let employees work until age 70 as the country seeks to expand the working population to cover rising social security costs amid the rapid aging of society.

While their provisions are not mandatory, the bills call on companies to choose one of five options, including raising the retirement age, scrapping it, or allowing employees to work beyond the age limit.

The two other options are for companies to outsource some operations to retirees who start their own business or become freelance, or to assign them to philanthropic projects run by the firms.

At present, Japanese companies are obligated to let employees work until 65.

The government plans to submit the bills -- covering six laws -- to the ongoing Diet session and hopes to put them into effect from April 2021. In the future, the government plans to make it obligatory for firms to let employees work until 70, officials said.

Also among the envisioned changes is the introduction of a system for combining the working hours of all jobs held by one person in certifying overtime-related illnesses or injuries, as the government pushes for company employees to hold second jobs. The practice has long been banned in Japan.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

4 Comments
Login to comment

Hopefully people will have saved enough by then so they don't have to work after 60.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

While their provisions are not mandatory...,

So why is legislation needed for this? Laws are about enforcement, making actions mandatory, issuing directives, making rules and standards legally binding. etc. This process seems like a waste of time, if not an abuse of the legislative system.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Laws to urge businesses.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

That isn't help. It is forced labor.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kanji Cheat Sheets: How to Use the Heating Function on your Air Conditioner in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What the Heck is Setsubun?

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #66: Amidst Coronavirus Fears, Twitter Shares How (Not) To Wear A Surgical Face Mask

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Treats To Give Yourself This Valentine’s Day

Savvy Tokyo

Festivals

Sapporo Snow Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Traditional

Chomei-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

GaijinPot Blog