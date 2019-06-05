Japan to ban free plastic bags at stores to fight marine pollution

Japan plans to make it mandatory to charge for plastic shopping bags at supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores and department stores as the country combats marine pollution by plastic waste.
Environment Minister Yoshiaki Harada said at a press conference his ministry plans to introduce a new law banning the practice of providing single-use plastic bags for free, while leaving the price of a plastic bag up to the retailers.
"The proportion of plastic bags among plastic waste is not big, but charging would be symbolic" of Japan's efforts to reduce such waste, said Harada.
On Tuesday, Harada said Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told him the measure is following the right direction and urged him to "thoroughly listen to the opinions of the people."
Japan produces the largest amount of plastic waste per capita after the United States and has lagged behind other countries in curbing the use of plastics.
The ministry expects the retailers to charge between several yen to 10 yen per bag. Harada said the price should be effective in reining in the use of plastic bags.
The ministry also intends to request retailers to use revenues from charging for the bags for environmental measures including afforestation and spreading awareness on marine pollution.
In addition, it will consider whether to expand the targeted retailers to small- and medium-sized business operators and to exclude biodegradable plastic bags.
Charging for plastic bags was among measures included in the ministry's draft strategic plan on plastic resources recycling compiled last year, but specifics had been left undecided.
Over 8 million tons of plastic waste is estimated to flow into the oceans every year and cause microplastics pollution, in which tiny pieces of degraded plastics absorb harmful chemicals and accumulate inside fish, birds and other animals as they make their way up the food chain.© KYODO
18 Comments
Yubaru
There are other options than these plastic bags, and even if they cost a bit more, supermarkets and convenience stores should be investing in them!
Plastic bags can be mass produced from limestone and other natural products, and are in fact proven to be 100% biodegradable, yet they are quite a bit more expensive than what is available now.
However if the government is serious about decreasing the use of plastic, stores COULD go this route and pass the cost on to the customers who need a "plastic" bag!
Belrick
The real problem is people! Ban the disposal of plastic via any means other than trash bins, and you'll be halfway to educating people to using common sense!
Gorramcowboy
How about they ban the ridiculous 'city garbage bag' for burnable and non-burnable trash while they're at it.
I've never seen anything more Japanese then putting plastic bags (super market, conbini, etc) full of garbage into ANOTHER plastic bag (city) for trash day.
What a racket that is too.
thepersoniamnow
The headline says “ban” and the article reads “charge for”.
Those are not the same, but should help en mass to just put things in your bag instead of receiving a plastic bag
MarkX
How about all the plastic bags that the supermarket provides for people to put their already wrapped food into. I often see customers putting wrapped fish or meat into another plastic bag. Or worse vegetables. There is so much plastic waste here in japan, and people don't even think twice about it. A few days ago I went to the supermarket, bought a few things and asked for tape to show I paid for the items. The cashier thought I was insane.
ListenTheTruth
If people still aren’t taking an “eco” bag to the store, there’s something wrong with them, oh, yes, I remember: Selfish human behaviour needs FORCE to be changed, science, facts, requests don’t work on the vast majority. Also, ban the individual bags that cashiers put each separate meat, dairy and frozen product into, it’s insane to do that. STOP IT.
baktaka
Yeah this is long over due. Quite surprised that the US consumes more plastic per capita than Japan... perhaps something else skewing that stat... a bit unbelievable. But in terms of that plastic bag to wrap individual items... I would agree it’s unnecessary except for meat items. From the perspective of sanitation and keeping meats absolutely separate from fresh items like vegetables that may get eaten raw.
Maria
Does this include convenience stores? If not, then it is entirely toothless.
ifd66
Better late than never. Bangaldesh was the first country to ban plastic bags. Japan should be bolder to catch up - follow Europe and UK and ban other single use plastic items - straws etc.
ifd66
I hope this is a genuine effort to clean up the planet and not just PR for the run up to the 2020 Olympics.
philly1
The cloth or polyurethane 'eco' bags aren't any help to the environment either and may in fact be worse. There ought to be systems in place for the recycling or reusing plastic bags and huge consumer education programs. If it can be done for natural disasters, it surely should be done for this unnatural disaster of another order.
There's an engineer in Japan who has developed a system of creating oil from discarded plastic. Why hasn't that been promoted and caught on?
Why aren't governments working together globally to fish and dredge the plastic already in the oceans?
There is much that could be done. However, there's much eco-posing by the banning of things like drinking straws and plastic bags that stands in the way of the real issues.
sakurasuki
It's nice to lesser use of plastic but for Japan main reason is not to combats marine pollution, it's more because Chinese already reject plastic waste from Japan.
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2018/10/18/national/plastic-waste-piling-japan-chinese-import-ban/
SimondB
Charging for the bag does not solve the problem. Last year NZ banned all single use bags. 6 months later everyone knows to take their own bag to the shops. A few years back one of the Indian states banned plastic bags because they were clogging up the sewage system. When I was child in UK if my mother sent me to the shops to pick up a few things you always took the "shopping" bag. The greengrocer would tip the veges straight into your bag or put them in a brown paper bag. The butcher would wrap your sausages and mince in white paper and hand it to you, Nobody used plastic bags because they were not needed. We can return to that simpler and more environmentally system by simply banning the production of single use plastic bags.
And then we can start dealing with that scourge known as the PET bottle.
Do the hustle
In other countries this levy put into plastic bags is used to support charities and/or environmental groups. I can see Japanese retailers using it as a way to squeeze a few more yen out of customers. The Hard Off recycle stores are already charging ¥5 per bag. Most supermarkets are charging ¥2 per bag. I’m sure that after this legislation goes through we will see some retailers charging ¥20 or ¥30 for a plastic bag. Don’t get me wrong. It is a great initiative to cut down on single use plastics bags, but I fear it will be used as a cash grab for unscrupulous Japanese retailers.
Mizu no Oto
If Japan really wanted to make an impact, they would create a standard that wouldn't allow companies to make products so easily throw-awayable. Some of you out there may not realize products are intentionally designed to break in say a one, two, or five-year period. Similar products designed back in the 1960s would last 20 or 30 years. Electric fans are a good example of this. They are made so cheaply today and end up on the garbage heap in no time.
Japanese Government, you're not really doing anything other than creating a false sense of accomplishment. You pull the strings and so have the means to make real policy change, but instead you choose to make as this article points out symbolic change.
That pretty much sums up what it is you do for you!
drlucifer
How does it end uo in the ocean?
Hope concern is also shown for the tons of radiated waste dumped into the ocean by Tepco.
kohakuebisu
A good move. Single use plastic is wasteful and burning it produces dioxins and other nastiness. If the focus of this campaign is "plastic gets in the ocean", I hope they also move onto other forms of pollution. Fishing-related junk and plastic bottles are what I see on Japanese beaches, as it happens more commonly than plastic bags. PET bottles are a big culprit, but so are bottles for various things like fabric softener.
We love Costco, but there is a lot of plastic in that store. Baked goods come on huge bulky trays made of thick plastic and household goods like light bulbs come encased in it. If that is typical for the US, I can imagine them using more than Japan.
ListenTheTruth
@Philly canvas eco bags provide genuine sustainability.
UK9393
Reusable bags, even better if sourced from your bag collection -- which we all have --, are a great way to reduce plastic. Bag up and reuse!