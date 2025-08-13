 Japan Today
Japan to begin anti-dumping probe into China, S Korea steel products

TOKYO

The government vowed Wednesday to investigate allegations that steel products from China and South Korea have been imported into Japan at below-market prices, after receiving a request from four major domestic producers.

The Japanese finance and trade ministries said they will decide whether to impose anti-dumping duties on imports of hot-dipped galvanized steel coil, sheet and strip, which are mainly used in construction for guardrails and fencing.

The investigation is expected to conclude within a year, according to the ministries. Nippon Steel Corp, Nippon Steel Coated Sheet Corp, Kobe Steel Ltd and Yodogawa Steel Works Ltd filed the request in April.

The companies claimed the imported steel products, produced in excess in China and other regions, have been sold at significantly lower prices than similar items in Japan, forcing them to cut prices, the ministries said.

