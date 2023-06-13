Japan to boost funding to private sector to spur space industry

Japan decided Tuesday to boost funding to private companies and universities via the government-backed Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency in a bid to stimulate the space industry.

The decision, part of revisions to the basic plan on Japan's space policy, came after the ruling Liberal Democratic Party suggested in late March that the government create a 1 trillion yen fund over 10 years, citing examples in the United States and Europe.

With increased funding, JAXA will invest in startups and companies in other industries and assist the development of advanced technologies and human resources, according to the revised plan.

The government will consider revising the JAXA law to facilitate the creation of a fund for space business.

Aside from the funding, the basic plan calls for the construction of a satellite constellation that links multiple small satellites and increasing the number of information-gathering satellites amid the growing need to boost security in space.

Japan intends to use small satellite constellations to collect information on the security situation of neighboring countries and improve its analysis of images through artificial intelligence to detect hypersonic weapons and ballistic missiles.

The plan also said Japan will participate in the U.S.-led Artemis lunar exploration program that is aimed at sending humans back to the Moon and eventually sending astronauts to Mars.

The government will encourage the private sector to join in lunar activities in the hope that an economic zone will be established on the Moon in the future.

