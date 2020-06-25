Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japan to create guidelines to improve conditions for freelancers

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Japanese government will create guidelines by March 2021 to strengthen legal protection and improve accident insurance coverage for freelance workers as part of its efforts to promote flexible working styles, according to a review panel's interim report compiled Thursday.

The government estimates that a total of 4.62 million people in Japan work as freelancers and their occupations, including self-employed construction workers and IT engineers, are wide-ranging.

But freelancers, who are not protected by labor-related laws as they are not officially considered employees, often receive insufficient compensation and other benefits, as the coronavirus pandemic has made strikingly clear.

At Thursday's meeting, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe stressed that the government would "work as one" to revise guidelines to provide better protection to freelance workers.

Under the revised guidelines, freelancers will be covered by labor-related laws if they are deemed to have an employer-employee relationship with a contracting company, including effectively working under the direction and supervision of a company.

The guidelines will also clearly state that if a contracting company fails to present a written contract, unilaterally changes terms of engagement, or pays later or less than what was agreed, it will be liable for punishment under antitrust laws and other regulations.

A special insurance program, currently limited to certain occupations such as private taxi drivers and self-employed construction workers, will be extended to all freelancers who get injured or fall sick while working in a similar manner to salaried employees.

The interim report is the second of its kind, with the previous one compiled at the end of last year. The final report, which was originally scheduled to be completed this month, has been pushed back to the end of the year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Families

Five Places To Make Mom Friends In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Wheelchair Women Are Changing The Dialogue Around Disability In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

Throwing Away The Kimono Rule Book With Anji Salz

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Drag Queens of Tokyo: How I Became a Nonbinary Drag Performer in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends That Are Taking Over Summer 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

Top 10 Things To Do In Shodoshima

GaijinPot Travel

Japan Ranked Best Study Abroad Destination in Asia

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to rent for less than ¥70,000 in Shibuya—June 2020

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 25, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Events

List of Canceled Events in Japan Due to the Coronavirus

GaijinPot Blog