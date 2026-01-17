Japan to diversify export destinations for agricultural, food products

The Japanese government says that it will seek to diversify export destinations for agricultural and food products to reduce the country's dependence on specific markets, taking China and the United States into account.

Alcoholic beverages, soft drinks and snacks are among the target products, as they are major export items to China, which has halted Japanese seafood imports. The main exports to the United States are alcoholic beverages, yellowtail and scallops.

China's import suspension is believed to be part of its response to Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's comments in November suggesting Japan could act in the event of coercive measures against Taiwan.

Concerns also linger that consumption of products popular in the United States could decline if higher tariffs lead to price increases.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said at a meeting of related ministers that Japan will make efforts to "expand sales channels in nations and regions where exports remain limited." He chaired the gathering.

The Japanese government aims to raise exports of agricultural, forestry and fisheries products as well as food to 5 trillion yen by 2030, up from about 1.5 trillion yen in 2024.

