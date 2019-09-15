Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: REUTERS file
business

Japan to eliminate tariffs on U.S. wine in trade deal: Nikkei

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan has agreed to phase out tariffs on U.S. wine imports as part of a bilateral trade deal expected to be signed at the end of the month, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Sunday.

Japan will eliminate the tariffs on U.S. wine within five to seven years after the trade agreement goes into effect, the Nikkei reported without giving its sources.

Japan taxes imported wine at a rate of 15% or 125 yen ($1.16) per liter, whichever is cheaper, according to the Nikkei. The elimination of the tariff could cut the cost of U.S. wine by about 13% for wine distributors, the Nikkei said.

The trade agreement between the United States and Japan, which is expected to be signed on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly meeting, is also expected to gradually lower tariffs on U.S. beef imports to 9% in 2033 from 38.5% now, the Nikkei said.

Officials from Japan's trade ministry were not immediately available for comment.

Last month, the United States and Japan agreed in principle on the core elements of a free-trade deal that would cool a trade dispute between the allies.

The United States is also trying to de-escalate its year-long trade war with China.

Chinese trade deputies are expected to meet their U.S. counterparts in Washington before minister-level meetings in early October in the U.S. capital.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sep 14-16

Savvy Tokyo

Festivals

Kishiwada Danjiri Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #47: This Japanese Power Point Does Not Spark Joy

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Things You Should Know When Going Out In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

ALT

How Much Does an English Teacher Make in Japan in 2019?

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

Arashiyama Bamboo Grove

GaijinPot Travel

Cities

Morioka

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining