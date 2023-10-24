Japan to extend gasoline, energy subsidies through April

The Japanese government is planning to extend subsidies aimed at curbing gasoline and other fuel prices as well as utility bills from the end of this year to the end of April, a source familiar with the matter said Tuesday.
The government will consider phasing out gasoline subsidies if economic conditions allow, and it plans to reduce support for electricity and gas bills from May while keeping an eye on global fuel price trends, according to the source.
The plans have been included in the draft of a new economic stimulus package that the cabinet is expected to approve on Nov 2, the source said.
The government introduced the current subsidy program for fuel prices in January 2022 and the program for electricity and gas bills a year later.
The two programs were originally scheduled to end in September, but as prices started to increase again, the government extended them until the end of the year.© KYODO
17 Comments
Login to comment
Yubaru
What subsidies? I mean really now, the prices still are too high, and I shudder to think how much higher they would be without any. Yet I would still love to know how much, per liter, these subsidies are!
リッチ
What about simply reducing the consumption taxes for everyone which are amazingly high. Instead of corporation subsidies for gas that the consumer never sees.
Elvis is here
Nice.
Stephen Chin
Good! Excellent!! Now every petrol car owner will buy a 100% electric car!!! Not a Hybrid!!!! And soon, all Japanese living in cities can breathe in air to fill 100% of their lungs!!!!!!! Wouldn't that be wonderful?!?!!!!!!!?
WeiWei
Massive wealth transfer from tax payers to the richest (oil) companies in the world. Nobody in their right mind would do it this way. It all fallls into their pockets.
Luis David Yanez
These subsidies are dumb, because they are subsidizing a price which about half of it is just taxes.
They should just take away some of the double taxation or reduce taxes in gasoline, but then they cannot claim they are "subsidizing" taxes and get more from the budget into the black hole of national finances.
wallace
We found the gas and electricity subsidiaries very helpful for the household expenses.
Bob Fosse
Good news for a change.
Thunderbird2
You're lucky - we don't get subsidised fuel in my country £1.52 per litre of petrol... about Y250 or thereabouts
tora
Won't be happening any time soon. Guess which country controls most of the necessary components and raw materials, especially rare-earth metals that are needed? That country has sewn up the entire EV component supply chain and controls most of the technology too and has about a 15 year head start, therefore that race has already been won. This is one reason why Japan is trying to go its own stubborn way. Now are you understanding the real reason the EU / the UK are suddenly revsering policy on phasing out petrol cars?
kurisupisu
Better get with the China groove double quick!
robert maes
These are presents, not subsidies to the politicians friends. Companies which support with generous donations the political parties. Companies of which the politicians hold shares
wallace
The subsidies were a policy from the Komeito.
ifd66
We've been running our car on waste veggie oil (WVO) for over 16 years.
Price hasn't changed - 0 yen per litre, tax free, and carbon neutral.
Not sure why more people don't do the same.
blue in green
I look forward to this whole green energy scam to be in the rear-view mirror, and waving buh-bye to the “dumb ages”.
Honestly, the contortions people go through, just so not to have to admit utter failure.
No to EV, no to China’s half-assed notion to control the world, and no to “sustainability”.
Subsidies for gas; short term, local travel, but surcharges on JAL flights international...
”Thou wilt stay put!”
Bring on the dancing horses.
smithinjapan
Get ready for the income tax hikes next year! And when these subsidies are gone, given the failure of government to reign in spending or reverse the intentional inflation, there will be two classes in Japan -- the ultra-rich, and the poor, and the poor will pay it all.
Andy
Gasoline subsidies, do people still use gasoline when used cooking oil is almost free and simple to convert. Don't tell the politicians donors though.