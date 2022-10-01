Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japan to extend oil subsidy program to next spring to curb price hike

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japan is considering extending its subsidy program for oil wholesales to lower retail gasoline prices beyond its current year-end deadline to next spring, intending to prevent a sharp hike in fuel costs amid persistent supply concerns triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, sources familiar with the situation said Saturday.

The government plans to set aside more than 1 trillion yen from the envisaged fiscal 2022 second supplementary budget that will finance an economic stimulus package to be finalized in October, the sources said.

Subsidies to curb the impact of a surge in gasoline and other fuel prices began in late January to keep the average retail price of gasoline to 168 yen per liter.

The country's average retail price for regular gasoline has recently been kept at around 170 yen per liter.

Most recently, the government decided in early September to extend its subsidy program beyond its deadline at the end of December. If the subsidies are extended beyond next year, it would be the fourth such extension.

The current subsidy program also aims to keep the prices of diesel oil and kerosene from rising sharply.

With the seven-month-old Russian war against Ukraine showing no signs of abating, crude oil prices continue to be high as Western countries shun Russian oil and gas.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Thinking lowering the 50% tax on fuel might be a better option, rather then using tax money to prop up the companies that profit from selling fuel, free money for them.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

5 Ways to Enjoy Autumn in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Keto Diet Meets Japanese Food

Savvy Tokyo

5 Things That will be More Expensive in Japan in 2022

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Places of Worship: The Shrines of Ise and Daihonzan Eiheiji

GaijinPot Blog

Karuizawa

GaijinPot Travel

A Remote Worker in Japan’s Guide to Increasing Productivity

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Sep. 26 – Oct. 2

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Why is Japan called ‘Japan’ and not ‘Nihon?’

GaijinPot Blog

5 Trending Japanese Makeup Products for Fall 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: ‘Communication Issues’

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Fiery Bouquets: Exploring Japan’s Fall Flowers

Savvy Tokyo