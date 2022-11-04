Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Russia War Ukraine Japan Gas Project
The tanker Sun Arrows loads its cargo of liquefied natural gas from the Sakhalin-2 project in the port of Prigorodnoye, Russia. Photo: AP file
business

Japan to keep stake in Russian energy project in Sakhalin

0 Comments
By MARI YAMAGUCHI
TOKYO

A Japanese consortium has decided to retain its stake in the new Russian operator of the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project and is set to notify Moscow, moving to secure stable energy supplies for resource-scarce Japan.

“It’s an extremely important project,” Economy and Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said Friday in welcoming the unanimous decision by the shareholders in Sakhalin Oil and Gas Development Co, or SODECO, a consortium of Japanese companies holding a 30% stake in Sakhalin-1 in Russia's Far East.

Nishimura said SODECO was expected to notify the Russian operator of its decision by Nov 11, meeting a deadline set by Russia. The government will do its utmost to ensure Japan's energy security by working closely with the private sector, he said.

The decision by SODECO shareholders Friday came days after Nishimura met with consortium executives asking them to keep their stake in the Russian project.

Japan’s government owns a 50% stake in SODECO. The remainder is held by private companies including major trading giants Itochu Corp. and Marubeni Corp. and energy companies Inpex Corp and Japan Petroleum Exploration Co.

Many major Western energy companies have withdrawn from projects in Russia due to the war in Ukraine. Japanese officials maintain that oil and gas from Sakhalin is vital for the country's energy security.

Russian President Vladimir Putin in October unilaterally announced a plan to establish a new operator for the project previously led by Exxon-Mobil, which left the project after Moscow terminated the company's interests in the project.

Japanese companies Mitsubishi Corp and Mitsui & Co have chosen to keep their stakes in Sakhalin-2, another oil and gas project under a new Russian operator.

Japan imported about 4% of its oil from Russia last year before suspending its purchases after sanctions were imposed on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. Japan has since increased crude imports from Middle East.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Awaji Yumebutai

GaijinPot Travel

Tottori Sand Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Gift Giving in Japan: Sad, Happy, Overjoyed? Have a Towel

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Grocery Store Ingredients You’ve Got to Try

GaijinPot Blog

Bringing Up Bilingual Babies

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Oct. 31 – Nov. 6

Savvy Tokyo

Awaji Hanasajiki

GaijinPot Travel

Recipe: Bangin’ Miso Chocolate Chip Cookies

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 41

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

5 New Places to See in Tokyo on Your Next Trip to Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Kid-Friendly Ghosts for Halloween Activities in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Beyond Paint and Canvas

Savvy Tokyo