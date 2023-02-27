Japan to launch pilot program for issuing digital yen

Japan will start a pilot program in April to test the use of a digital yen, its central bank said, joining a growing number of countries seeking to catch up with front-runner China in launching a central bank digital currency (CBDC).
The widely expected move follows two years of experiments that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) has been conducting to decide whether to issue a CBDC, and moves Japan closer to issuing a digital yen in several more years.
It also comes ahead of the BOJ's leadership transition to academic Kazuo Ueda, who is expected to succeed incumbent Haruhiko Kuroda. Kuroda's second five-year term ends in April.
"Our hope is that the pilot program will lead to improved designs through discussion with private businesses," BOJ Executive Director Shinichi Uchida said in opening remarks at the central bank's meeting with private-sector executives.
Under the pilot program, the BOJ will conduct simulated transactions with private entities in a test environment, Uchida said. The program will help the BOJ be ready in case the government decides to issue a digital yen, the bank said.
Kazushige Kamiyama, head of the BOJ's department overseeing development of a CBDC, said the pilot program will last for several years and involve discussions not just with commercial banks but non-bank settlement firms and carriers.
While there is no plan to do so for now, the central bank could conduct experiments involving actual transactions among retailers and consumers in the future, he said.
"To a certain extent, we need to move in lockstep with other advanced economies in deciding on the timeframe" for issuing a CBDC, Kamiyama told a briefing.
Central banks around the world have stepped up efforts to develop their own digital currencies to modernize financial systems and speed up domestic and international payments.
Japan and other advanced economies are seeking to catch up with China, which is at the fore of a global race to develop CBDCs and has ramped up pilot schemes for retail payments.
The U.S. Federal Reserve has also been exploring how it can launch a fully digital dollar that some have referred to as Fedcoin. Fed leaders have said that any launch of such an asset would need the support of elected leaders.
The Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies have sought to align themselves in their progress towards issuing CBDCs. In 2021, the group agreed that any digital currency issued by a central bank must "support and do no harm" to the bank's ability to fulfil its mandate on monetary and financial stability.© Thomson Reuters 2023
45 Comments
Login to comment
Mat
Unless they release the source code, I'll be strongly ignoring this.
jansob1
You won’t be able to. Guaranteed in 5 years paper money will be banned in Japan. No more privacy.
mammamia
Haha every one now trying to defend themselves from Bitcoin by releasing their own digital currencies! How ridiculous you cannot compete with bitcoin or ethereum their technology is not replicable or reachable by traditional currencies so forget it! a digital yen dont change anything is still a fiat currency with the same purpose and the same levels of flattuation with no underlying crypto technology whatsoever!
mammamia
Just forgot to say the real underlying purpose of any fiat currency is to eroding people’s wealth over time!
iraira
Cryptocurrencies are still not based on any economic activity or product and are bought and sold in fiat currencies. They will never replace real currency as they have no company backing them that generates real income.
TokyoLiving
Little by little China is putting itself at the forefront of the world..
Fighto!
Wise move.
Crypto is the future, so the Japanese government is doing the right thing here by developing a Japanese crypto. 100% backed by the Japanese central bank.
BTW - Bitcoin is ticking along nicely. Up 40% this year, investors making a killing.
bass4funk
And if the world can’t afford to buy anything and their digital money is heavily controlled, China loses in the end.
mammamia
Yes it had a nice bounce but unfortunately we haven’t seen panic selling yet it has to retest 12-9 thousand levels and in the worse case scenario all the way down to 3,5 thousand this to shake out all the bad players before it can start its run towards 300k or even more…
iraira
@Fighto!
Bitcoin's still down 40% from a year ago. That kind of instability needs to be controlled in order for BitCoin, etc., to ever be considered as a stable currency. Can't have such wild fluctuations and consumer confidence at the same time. That generally requires some sort of regulation which is what the crypto crowds fear.
There are some uses, in the case of Ethereum, such as access to the distributed computing world, however the claims that this will free people from their fiat currency chains are lofty to say the least.
kyushubill
With the LDP at the wheel, what could possibly go wrong?
Linux User
With blockchain or very similar technology I would trust otherwise corruption will prevail on top dogs of the system.
BTW at least will be cheaper to produce coin and bills as no tree gonna be cut and no mineral gonna be mined.
I guess those who works in this chain may be going to protest and strike to protect themselves but progress is unstoppable...
Linux User
@bass4funk
If this happens will be like 1929 Wall Street crash...
JeffLee
This not the LDP, it's the BOJ which is independent of the LDP.
Michael Machida
Now, they want to control digital currency.
proxy
Nobody, and I mean nobody I know wants a CBDC. The ability of governments, like the Trudeau government in Canada, to just turn off the money owned by someone with a different political opinion is just too great a temptation for politicians not to use. At least when Trudeau froze bank accounts, people could still use cash.
Algernon LaCroix
They'll market it as convenient and safe, and that it can prevent crimes like money laundering.
But they'll forget to tell you about the part where they can control your consumption and movement, and switch you off if you don't behave.
Keep cash, and a supply of precious metals in different weights as an insurance policy. Anyone who trusts the words of governments after what's happened over the last few years is naive.
kyushubill
"This not the LDP, it's the BOJ which is independent of the LDP."
Oh yeah sure. Just like the Olympics were independent of the LDP wink, wink.
Just like Denso is a seperate entity wink, wink.
Well the concrete companies are independent of the LDP wink, wink.
Thos big brown envelopes aren't for the bake sale buddy.
indigo
WTF, japan hates China but wants to catch up with china....
BIG brother is watching you.
Sven Asai
Still only issued paper bills and minted coins are the one and only real and valid money, in all leading economies. If you find anything else to pay with , gold, jewelry, bitcoins, PayPay points or all such, and the transaction counterparts accept it, then you are only temporarily lucky. Of course there are also more widespread pseudo currencies like those digital coins or several payment points programs, but as I said, it’s no money, backed by nothing, volatile, and you always need quite some luck and acceptance from the other potential business side. If you really like such gambling then at least add some entertainment like in casinos or at horse racing, so that you don’t lose everything but still have some nice memories of the entertaining place.
BertieWooster
Bring back the gold standard. Wasn't perfect, but it kept prices stable for hundreds of years.
Sven Asai
I guess, that’s impossible nowadays, however much wished for. There’s simply not much enough gold available for that. All the gold so far is about an estimated cube of 20 meters side length only. Seems to be not so much and sufficient for 8 or 10 bln. people and all our economies plus your money backing gold standard. Needless to say that additional gold findings or somehow synthetically produced gold would then make that gold standard again worthless.
Mark
If and when this takes grip banks and financial institutions will have TOTAL control over the lives and daily affairs of almost all citizens. Your assets will be just a number kept at your bank account NO CASH in hand and you will be charged fees when ever you wish to use your own money, and you will get nothing in return while the bank is using your MONEY unlike in other nations were banks pay little interest even on regular accounts.
As usual it is always a ONE WAY STREET here.
CaptDingleheimer
Yeah, great: Do it to "catch up with China", where a centralized currency is wielded as leverage over the citizenry, where if someone gets out of line in 'private' conversations on on WeChat, the Chinese government can see to it that you can't even buy a bus ticket.
Japan (and the US where I live) are free societies and they aren't China, but I am still 100% opposed to the government handling the transactions for things that I buy. It's none of their damn business, and moreover, I don't want to expose myself to the potential for the government tampering with my freedom of purchase should I get out of line, whatever they ever decide that means.
Everyone should be VERY Leary of these moves by ANY government.
GBR48
The only real benefit of a digital Yen is if it is stable and can be easily used in other countries by people whose national currencies are failing, allowing them to hold their savings in Yen whilst they live in Venezuela or wherever.
If Britons could have switched their savings held in UK banks into digital USD (still held by their UK bank), pre-Brexit, when Sterling was $1.65, today, with Sterling at $1.20, their savings would have held its real world value, rather than losing 25% of that value. That is why the UK has such severe inflation (although the BBC will blame it on Ukraine, through which 99% of global trade and food apparently moves, and is now held up).
Aside from that, you may as well just use your debit card or paypal account and accept that the middle men will take a cut for the enormously onerous task of having their software convert one number into another. These were easy to use across borders, but are now being hampered by 101 different rules, regulations and requirements, designed by governments to limit cross border trade.
And jansob1 is right - governments do want to phase out banknotes, because they can track digital money more easily - remotely, from their PCs. Amusingly, central bankers want to ban crypto because it is 'difficult to regulate and anonymous'. For over a century, US dollar bills have been the favoured currency of criminals, as they have always been 'difficult to regulate and anonymous'. Crypto isn't anonymous and can be tracked. Central banks just don't like it because they cannot control and manipulate it.
Governments will only allow things that they control, so they control their citizens and can monitor them 24/7. 'Catch up with China'? 'Be more like China', would be more accurate.
Septim Dynasty
You will own nothing but you will be happy.
This digital scheme in G7 is to enact the deposit blockade. The elites know that their financial hegemony is coming to an end, the USD hegemony is going to die soon and it will take G7 currencies down with it. Blocking citizens from withdrawing their savings in banks is the last ditch. Japan wants to go onboard with CBDC because it wants to reset the whole financial system even if it's aware that it won't work.
commanteer
It's pretty clear where all this is headed. Governments will have their CBDCs. Then, after people are used to it they will phase out money, giving people a grace period to convert their cash to CBDCs - after which the cash will be useless. Then, controls will come on what you can and cannot buy.
People should be rooting for cryptocurrencies, whether bitcoin or another truly decentralized coin, because they will be one of the only ways out of the fiscal prison they are building for us. Same goes for gold and precious metals.
Ryder
Yes who wouldn’t want to be like the communist party. With their social credit system and their one party rule. Ewhat a dumb idea. Hoard previous metals just in case the government commits seppuku.
GreenPeas
@Fighto!
Cryptos are decentralised whereas CBDCs are centralised. Unlike cash CBDCs are not private and are also programmable, meaning control of your digital currency can be overridden. For example, the central bank could introduce negative interest rates on your savings or pair CBDCs with a social credit system and there is nothing you can do about it. Still think it’s a wise move?
gaijintraveller
I remember a typhoon a few years ago here when most of the electricity in my area went. Expressway entrance were closed because they had no electricity, petrol pumps did not pump, convenience stores closed.
We need money that does not rely on electricity, and it seems digital money is a bit of an energy hog.
It is just an excuse to produce more money with no intrinsic value.
Eastman
CBDC is one from tools of control of masses.
say they cant control your money,spending,savings.if they will get report that you are "not liked" by government because of your opinion say about USA,Russia,japanese policies,taxes,LGBT and list goes on-they will simply switch you off from all of your funds.as simple as 1-2-3
you will became "digital slave",will be able to make money,will be asked to pay taxes but rest will be out of your hands.
spinningplates
Within a week of this opening the system will crash and it will come to light that millions of yen have gone missing.
someone will bow and ‘sorry, we won’t get caught…I mean..we will do our best to improve the leaks.’
Temyong
This is the next phase of controlling the world - with digital currency and with using blockchain technology that would perfectly know all the transactions around the world. Are you ready for a surveillance state? Digital means it is programmable. If you are not compliant to the imposed global protocols and regulations, or you are opposed to the narrative, or hold a differing viewpoint, you can be cancelled out. If the global govt thinks you buy too much energy, or purchase more than what you need, etc. you may be cancelled out. If you have too much money, they may reduce it based on what they think you only need. They are already doing this in China. People’s purchasing ability is based on their social credit score.
indigo
the new currency for slaves
Wobot
Just refuse to use it if you don't want to become (even more of) a central bank slave. Pay in physical cash for everything, 'convenience' is just handing someone else responsibility for your life...
indigo
that is the problem, the cash will disappear like in many other countries.
japancat
WARNING !!!!!
If the population of the world are so stupid as to allow governments to CONTROL their personal money....then they deserve all the pain and tyranny that will surely come with that CONTROL. Remember...once these digital currencies are in place...there is no going back !!!
Chabbawanga
No. Crypto is the future BECAUSE governments across the world are trying to introduce these new Orwellian CBDC system.
When you hear cryptocurrency gives you financial freedom, it doesnt mean that it will make you rich enough to retire (maybe it can), it means that you have control of your own money rather than the bank, or the central government.
OFC most cryptocurrencies are just ponzi schemes, and will probably go to 0, but the technology is revolutionary, and assets such as bitcoin can protect you from these overreaching government policies.
AlternativeOpinion
I beg to differ, what is the point of a digital asset that triggers a taxable event every time you want to use it as a currency? The moment that governments classed it as an asset and removed the threat of crypto being used as a currency, they won.
AlternativeOpinion
A digital coin can only be traced back to the owner via their wallet. If the wallet has to be registered in order to receive coins then yeah we are screwed, when it comes to privacy. The ability to create anonymous wallets is what we need.
Abe234
jansob1Today 07:09 am JST
this is not going to happen. And there are several good reasons for this.
first what if an elderly person doesn’t want to use digital cash? Not everyone is so focused on popping into a shop pinging their phone or want to use Amazon. Many prefer pure cash.
second what will happen if you don’t have a smart phone that day? Maybe you lost it? Can you go to the ATM?
Third. What if you really want to control your spending (for what ever reasons) we know from research that people who spend digitally spend about 10% more on “stuff” than if they used physical cash. Some people have ditched the APPs so they can focus on their cash that is in their wallets, because it can allow people to budget better.
imagine all those jobs lost. ATM producers? Carriers? Security guards? Etc etc
im sure it will come but it is not the be all and end all. There is space for both.
geronimo2006
I'm sure NK hackers won't mind trying it out.
Elvis is here
Lol. I think not.
Cash makes no interest and is chained to inflation.
Precious metals are only worth what someone is willing to pay.
Investing in healthcare and having a diverse portfolio of other little goodies is the best way for serious long term investment.
No single advice suites everyone. And taking advice from a nameless voice on the net is not wise either.
lostrune2
Japan? Where people still use ATMs a lot? Where managers haul bags full of money to pay employees?
Yeah, 2022 was a banner year for crypto hackers, led by North Korea
"2022 Biggest Year Ever For Crypto Hacking with $3.8 Billion Stolen, Primarily from DeFi Protocols and by North Korea-linked Attackers"
https://blog.chainalysis.com/reports/2022-biggest-year-ever-for-crypto-hacking/
Also, be careful - 1 in 4 new crypto tokens are scams
"A Quarter of Prominent New Cryptocurrency Tokens Appear to Be Scams, Researchers Find"
https://gizmodo.com/quarter-of-new-cryptocurrency-scams-chainalysis-scheme-1850121978
Revintokyo
People do not realise what it means to have a digital currency. Once banknotes are withdrawn, people are at the whim of the Government and electricity. Should there be a major earthquake or another tsunami or a major earthquake that takes out the electricity - thus making electronic use incapable, people will be unable to pay for essentials, fuel their car, transfer money and their electronic equipment will be useless. This can also happen with solar flares - which happen from time to time - as it did in Quebec in 1989 and the most dangerous - the EMP or Electro Magnetic Pulse - a weapon that China has - and if I am right Russia too. Should they become our enemies (and with the current rhetoric it might not be far away), and we have digital currency, they can cripple the whole country in a matter of minutes and for a great amount of time... Think of the anarchy that will ensure when people cannot get food, fuel or transport. This is a short sighted idea fraught with unthought of consequences.