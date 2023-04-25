Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japan to limit foreign investment in 9 new security-sensitive areas

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Japanese government said Monday it will add nine more sectors, including semiconductors and storage batteries, to its list of core areas in which foreign investment is limited due to national security concerns, starting on May 24.

Foreign investors purchasing a stake of 1 percent or more in a company in any of the designated core sectors must report in advance to the Japanese government for prescreening under a law on foreign transactions.

Japan has been stepping up efforts to make supply chains more resilient for critical items, alarmed by China's increasing dominance.

The other sectors to be added include machinery and industrial robots, fertilizers, permanent magnets, metal 3-D printers and marine equipment, the government said.

Under a law on promoting economic security, the government has designated critical items that are eligible for financial aid to ensure stable supplies.

The addition of the nine sectors means all designated critical materials will now be covered and foreign ownership for firms dealing with such products will be subject to government scrutiny.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Build, Drive, Manage or Teach: Jobs in Japan for April

GaijinPot Blog

Mount Fuji’s Backdrop: 5 Parks to Enjoy Iconic Views in Yamanashi

GaijinPot Blog

5 Flower Parks in Shimane and Tottori

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

A Guide to Products, Salons and Afro-Hair Care in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

From New Student to Long-term Resident: What’s Life in Japan Like?

GaijinPot Blog

Confessions & Confusions: Our Foster Girl Leaves the Nest

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For April 24-30

Savvy Tokyo

Unnan (Shimane)

GaijinPot Travel

Tottori Hanakairo Flower Park

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

5 Things To Do Around Nagoya Station

GaijinPot Blog

events

 This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 17 – 23

Savvy Tokyo