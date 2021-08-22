Japan to oblige businesses to reduce 12 disposable plastic items

Japan will oblige business operators to reduce the provision of 12 disposable plastic items such as spoons and straws from next April to promote recycling and tackle marine pollution, the government said Monday.
The move is based on legislation that was enacted in June to cut down on plastic waste at restaurants and retail stores. Business operators can choose from among measures including charging for the items and switching to recyclable products.
Targeted plastic items also include forks, knives, combs, toothbrushes, shower caps and clothes hangers. Businesses that provide these items in large quantities such as convenience stores, hotels, laundries, and pizza delivery companies will be affected by the measure.
The Environment Ministry and the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry will draft ordinances this fall after hearing public opinion on the measure.
Operators will be asked to adopt new practices such as giving points to customers who decline to take the items, introducing reusable products, and making it standard practice to ask customers whether they need the plastic items at all.
Businesses that fail to meet the new requirement will be advised or ordered to improve their practices.© KYODO
GBR48
It is good to reduce single usage items, but the premise here is a little bizarre.
If you carefully place your used plastic in a recycling bin, you are not responsible for the plastic that washes up on a beach in Hawaii.
You are responsible for what you do. Not for what anyone else does.
zichi
We are all responsible for the plastic pollution in the oceans. We are all responsible for the pollution in the atmosphere. We humans get to own it all.
tomlives
Too many half measures. They need to just ban single use plastics and be done with it. The complete apathy Japanese people have towards waste is inexcusable in the year 2021. And the schools do nothing to educate children about pollution, the environment and animal cruelty. Japan really is 40 years behind.
JeffLee
Clothes hangers? I use mine for decades. Definitely not disposable. How about stir sticks? My combini always has scores of them piled up, and every single one is wrapped in....plastic! Crazy.
Jind
What about plastic bags from grocery stores and convivence stores?
Still allowed?
Worst are the q-tips. II clean my ears daily with them. They need to come up with bio-grade able ones than plastic ones.
ThonTaddeo
Jind, get the ones made of stiff paper. They're more solid and clean year ears much better than the cheap bendy plastic ones.
thepersoniamnow
Zichi
We are all responsible, but we are not equally responsible.
For instance owners of companies that make many millions but pollute many million times over than what I do personally…no sir, he or she is much much more culpable.
bogva
It's a first step although quite not enough.
Shopping bags are paid and we see a change there but again maybe just not enough.
And finally the biggest problem - food/grocery's trays - every single item (meat, veggies, etc. etc.) are in polystyrene tray and wrapped in polyethylene wrap. Not to mention okashi, chocolates - each byte in a single plastic that despite your best intention get blown by the wind and finds it's place in the ocean.
And this is all for convenience that people asked and corporations raced to assure! It will take decades to change that :(
isoducky
Japan should just pull a Hawaii and ban all single use plastics.
Companies will respond by selling products like stirring kits, limited prints on straws and wet napkins.
City trash services can up the price on specialty bags to throw away such items to discourage people from just throwing the items out as usual.
People will be angry about for about a week and just adapt.
Sven Asai
Doesn’t make so much sense, because those products are already there, have been produced and further will be. If not used and disposed individually, then in same number by anyone else and at once given to garbage or used anywhere else in other areas or countries. In addition, while under corona pandemic, many other plastic products are used in a much higher number worldwide. Look at all the nose or spit test sets, table separators in restaurants, hospital or other staff wearing more gloves, safety plastic suits. That alone , for India or China calculated, will surely outnumber your little sometimes spoon from the convenience store or plastic hanger when getting back your winter coat cleaned. In short words, it doesn’t play a significant role at all.