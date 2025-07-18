 Japan Today
Japan to oblige listed firms to disclose wage hike rates to investors

TOKYO

Japan plans to require listed companies to disclose the rate of change in their employees' wages in annual securities reports, as investors assess whether pay increases are outpacing inflation, according to sources close to the matter.

The Financial Services Agency hopes the requirement, possibly to be implemented in reports from next June, would encourage companies to invest in human resources, viewed as key to achieving sustainable growth, the sources said.

The agency plans to revise the relevant Cabinet Office order to allow the change after the proposal is discussed by a panel of experts and comments are solicited from the public, they said.

Annual securities reports are also released by some other firms, including unlisted companies that have had 1,000 or more shareholders over the previous five years.

In the reports, companies disclose information on the number of employees, their average age, average years of service, average annual wages, the ratio of women in managerial posts, the percentage of employees who have taken child care leave and the wage gap between male and female employees.

In the planned expansion of items to be disclosed, the companies will also be required to explain the reasons for the rate of change in wages and their strategy for acquiring talent, such as experts in artificial intelligence technology, the sources said.

