Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Gov't to offer shopping points to promote contactless delivery

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Japanese government will start giving online shopping points to people who choose to have packages delivered outside their front doors to ease the burden on delivery staff, according to a policy package compiled in early October.

The step is part of efforts to cope with the impact of tougher overtime regulations for truck drivers next year. It aims to halve the percentage of items redelivered when people are not at home from the current 12 percent to 6 percent in fiscal 2024 starting next April.

"Logistics is an important social infrastructure which supports people's lives and the economy," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Oct. 6 at a meeting of related ministers to compile measures to deal with an expected decline in truck transport capacity.

To promote a shift to other means of transportation, the government will also aim to double the amount of items transported by ship and rail in the next 10 years from 50 million tons and 18 million tons in fiscal 2020, respectively.

"We will include steps which will have immediate impact in our stimulus measures and swiftly implement them," Kishida said, referring to the government's economic package to be compiled by the end of this month.

The government intends to include the plan in a draft supplementary budget to fund the economic package, government officials said.

In the project, the government plans to give points to people who choose to receive packages outside the front door, at convenience stores, or with flexible delivery dates when they place orders online.

The government is working to decide the amount of points to be offered and when to start the measure.

It is making arrangements to include subsidies for online shopping operators to modify systems to grant points and also funds to cover a portion of the points granted in the extra budget, with the hope that operators continue the measure voluntarily after the project ends.

The move comes as Japan faces the so-called "2024 problem," meaning the country's transport delivery capacity is expected to drop when the new regulations from April limits truck drivers' overtime to 960 hours a year.

Amid the chronic shortage of truck drivers due to aging and poor wages, the government estimates the nation's logistics capacity will decrease by 34 percent in fiscal 2030 from fiscal 2019.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

leav in front of your door and let the thieves take it away. No thanks

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Oct. 9 – 15

Savvy Tokyo

CrossFit Business Owner Violet Pacileo

Savvy Tokyo

How to Practice Music in Japanese Apartments or Find Studio Spaces

GaijinPot Blog

Suizenji Jojuen Garden

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

How To Exchange Business Cards in Japan – Meishi Koukan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Hair Care Products for Fall 2023

Savvy Tokyo

The Best Autumn Leaf Viewing Spots in Tottori

GaijinPot Blog

Oura Church

GaijinPot Travel

Clothes Thrifting in Japan: How To Get Started

GaijinPot Blog

Health

A Guide to Halal Food in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Female Voices of Japan: Exploring Japan’s All-Female Bands and Ensembles

Savvy Tokyo