Japan to partly introduce biofuel-mixed gasoline for autos in FY2028

The Japanese government plans to supply gasoline mixed with biofuel in select regions for use by automobiles starting in fiscal 2028, seeking to reduce carbon dioxide emissions in the transport sector, sources close to the matter said Monday.

The Ministry of Trade, Economy and Industry plans to assess safety and logistics issues related to biofuel use ahead of its full-fledged introduction aimed at fiscal 2030, the sources said.

The ministry plans to decide the target areas in the autumn after considering the locations of gas stations and oil refineries, they said.

In November last year, the ministry said it aims to supply fuel blended with up to 10 percent biofuel by fiscal 2030 and up to 20 percent by fiscal 2040 or later as it seeks to cut the transport sector's CO2 emissions, which are responsible for nearly 20 percent of the country's total emissions.

The ministry has asked automakers to adapt their new vehicles to be compatible with gasoline mixed with up to 20 percent biofuel by the early 2030s.

Biofuel is made from plants such as corn that absorb carbon dioxide.

Most existing vehicles can use biofuels at a low concentration of around 3 percent, but raising the level to 20 percent requires verifying fuel safety and the impact on carbon emissions.

