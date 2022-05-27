Japan to provide grants to encourage hiring of Ukrainian evacuees

Companies employing Ukrainian evacuees to Japan will be eligible for grants of up to 600,000 yen per employee as part of measures to support people fleeing the Russian invasion, the labor ministry said Friday.

The aid, intended to help those evacuees find work while in Japan, is expected to be implemented from Monday.

Two existing grants systems will be used to release the funds.

Ukrainian evacuees aged under 65 will be added to the incentives grants system covering employment for elderly people, individuals with disabilities and single mothers. The grants, effective for a year, will be 600,000 yen for small- to medium-sized businesses, and 500,000 yen for large companies.

They will also be included in another employment subsidies system paid to firms that, in principal, hire for three months individuals unable to get stable work, such as the long-term underemployed and those not in work, education or training. The grants to businesses will be 120,000 yen per employee also for a maximum of three months.

As of Wednesday, 1,055 evacuees from Ukraine had entered Japan, preliminary figures released Friday by the Immigration Services Agency of Japan showed. Of this number, 647 are aged between 18 and 60, and 752 hold the "designated activities" visa that enables them to work for up to a year.

Another 211 have the short-term residency visas allowing them to stay in Japan for 90 days upon arrival, which can be later converted into the year-long designated activities visas.

