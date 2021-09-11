Japan to raise prices of imported wheat by 19%

The prices of five major wheat brands imported by the Japanese government and sold to private milling companies will be raised by an average of 19 percent for the October-March period from the previous six months, according to the farm ministry.
The move, which marks the sharpest price hike after the 30 percent jump in the April-September period of 2008, comes as international market prices have soared due to robust demand from China for livestock feed and poor production in North America caused by unfavorable weather.
The selling price, which is reviewed every six months by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, will increase to 61,820 yen ($562) per ton, exceeding 60,000 yen for the first time since the April-September period of 2015.
According to the ministry's calculations, the price hike will be passed on to consumers at a markup of 2.3 yen for a loaf of bread, 1.4 yen for a bowl of "udon" noodles, and 1 yen for a bowl of Chinese noodles. Soft flour for home use is expected to rise by 14.1 yen per kilogram.
Since flour mills usually hold about three months' worth of inventory, retail price increases will not hit consumers until around January next year, the ministry said.
The record price hike rate, logged in the April-September period of 2008, a year after the current calculation system was introduced, was attributed to economic development in China and India and an increase in global production of biofuel made from crops.
Of the five imported wheat brands, three are from the United States used to make bread, Chinese noodles, and confectionery, one from Canada to make bread, and one from Australia to make udon noodles.© KYODO
Skeptical
Wheat is expected to trade at 713.41 USD/BU by the end of this FY quarter, according to Trading Economics global macro models and analysts expectations, with estimations for it to trade at 825.59 USD in 12 months time. Wheat prices have been pressured by tightening global supplies, with the US Department of Agriculture cutting its forecast of global 2021-22 wheat production and ending stocks, citing poor weather in Russia, Canada and the US. Meantime, the consultancy Sovecon slashed its forecast for Russia's 2021 wheat crop to 75.4 million tonnes from 76.2 million amid low spring wheat yields. In addition, concerns that this year’s rain-hit French crop will have disappointingly low quality continue to mount.
Cricky
So food basically rises 19% and wages not even 000.01%. And the government response?…..waiting…still waiting. That’s right articulate 9 is of more importance than food or wages.
Simian Lane
time to get a gluten allergy
zichi
Just bought 25 kg of Canadian wholewheat flour @ about ¥8,000. That lasts for about three months.
Mark
China should be growing it's own wheat to meet it's domestic demand and leave the rest of the world alone.
China has plenty of land and resources so why is it eating up the world food basket??
Mr Kipling
Mark.....
So should Japan. Only 37% of the calories consumed in Japan are produced here.
China grows more than 85% of the grains it consumes.
dan
Very sad news
zichi
Hokkaido flour is also good but can not meet the demand.
Fighto!
Japanese govt should order a ramp up of all grain production at all farms over the next 5 years. Japan should aim to be at least 50% food production sufficient, with China consuming more and more resources by the year.
warispeace
This is another example of the censored news related to the climate emergency. "Unfavorable weather", the writer here names it, when there is factual data about the impacts of human induced climate change on food production. Only need to look at maps of the shifting agriculture zones in North America to know the future crop production of key staples looks bleak and people in the middle and lower classes should expect to pay a much higher percentage of their incomes for social reproduction from now, especially with the spiral down pressure on wages.
Industrial agricultural practices are also not mentioned in this article. These include too much tilling and over-use of fertilizers to compensate for soil nutrient deplenishment, which lead in the long-term to lower yields, are also not mentioned in this article.
Isn't the purpose of journalism to inform the public?
snowymountainhell
Of course, *domestic corporations will use this as an excuse to raise prices on even domestic products**.*
… retail price increases will not hit consumers until around January next year, the ministry said.
snowymountainhell
After the November elections, … of course.
proxy
@warispeace
In case you are looking for some actual data. "Our World in Data" has some great graphs on yield changes since 1961 of major crops for countries and regions. A pretty steady increase in everything, everywhere for the past 60 years.
proxy
@Fighto! The government doesn't actually grow any grain; farmers do and their production is linked to market demands.
mmwkdw
Those price rises will be rounded up to the nearest multiple of 10.
Fighto!
The government sets the prices.
They can certainly encourage production, through incentives like tax breaks, cash subsidies etc. JA can work towards helping farmers increase production.
Pukey2
Sure, why not raise it to over 700%, like in the case of imported rice.
proxy
@Fighto! Actually the world market sets the price. The climate in Japan is good for rice but bad for high quality cereals.
Skeptical
@ Pukey2 Today 09:38 am JST
Rice? Looks like the increase in price internationally comes in at #10 of all traded commodities, at an 8.01% increase YTD (13.22/cwt). Coffee comes in at # 1, at 44.72% YTD (185.60/lb). Lumber is last at -40.77% (517.10 per 1K board feet). All of the above in USD current as of late this last week.
sf2k
wheat is pretty sensitive in a climate changed world
better diversify your food sources
or buy in bulk online from Canada et al
Divine Wind
Excellent idea, it sounds a bit like the great leap forward.
Larr Flint
I don't mind if they rise prices even 100% as I don't eat any wheat products.
Vegetables, fruits guys, eventually some meat. Try to eat healthy instead of that carbo bread etc.
blue in green
They’ve been doing this in a really sneaky way, making a breakfast roll that cost ¥120
get smaller and smaller, then selling 2 tiny rolls, for twice the price, when the two of them together is still smaller than the original.
Do they actually think the public is unaware of this trickery?
This isn’t climate change or any other rational reason- It’s greed, pure and simple.
It needs to stop.
kohakuebisu
Udon is the cheapest food in Japan, so this is bad news. I didn't realize wheat was used as animal feed, I thought that was maize and soy. It's sobering to think the price you'll pay for your food is affected by the price someone else will pay to feed it to an animal. Ultimately that's the way the world works.
Derek Grebe
And the price of Japanese rice will remain unchanged?
Why, it's almost as if someone was in the business of pandering to the Japanese agricultural lobby.
sf2k
would you like to try a sweet potato?
zichi
Wheat can not be grown in all prefectures.
Pukey2
skeptical:
My mistake. The 700% for rice refers to taxes............which makes it even worse.
zichi
Japan imports wheat by tender.
Japanese wheat imports are dominated by the US (2.8 million tonnes, 50% of total Japanese imports), Canada (1.7 million tonnes, 31% total) and Australia (890 thousand tonnes, 16% total).
Imports were slightly decreasing until last year which saw a 3% increase because of the pandemic more people were doing home baking.
MarkX
Proxy, Fighto is correct. JA and the government pay farmers not to grow crops so as to allow them to control the price of commodities. There are so many rice fields that have been left fallow, because the farmers make as much money doing nothing. They could easily grow wheat or some other grain crop to allow Japan to up its food self sufficiency rate!
moonbloom
Japanese govt should order a ramp up of all grain production at all farms over the next 5 years. Japan should aim to be at least 50% food production sufficient, with China consuming more and more resources by the year.
People supporting this view should look into why Japan's food self-sufficiency took a dive from the post-war era and the Japanese government's role in that process.
After all that the Japanese government has done to discourage productive farming, it's a little unrealistic to expect the Japanese people themselves to get enthusiastic about farming on a scale that would make 50% self-sufficiency a realistic goal.
ShinkansenCaboose
So your ¥800 yen bowl of Ramen will cost ¥803 and snows Box of Pokey sticks will cost ¥113.
Sounds fine to me.
Orefer deflationary situations but no probs
Robert Cikki
So it will be similar to imported rice? Officially the price will go up because of XYZ, but unofficially it will be because of supporting local farmers. By doing this, local farmers will raise the price of their products and so it will end up like it has happened many times and for example it is happening with beef - people will buy less local product. This will lead to a drop in profits and therefore to a rise in prices again.
Yeah... No. No one believes that anymore, unless they've only lived here for a few years. What will happen is that the price will increase disproportionately. No more, no less. These calculations are always ridiculous and never come true.
Now, this made me laugh. Let me give you an example. A farmer plants cucumbers in year 1, for example. In year 2 he harvests (he would have harvested the cucumbers earlier, but for clarity). So some of the product is already on sale in the shops. Some of it matures at the farmer's place, but most of it is simply already sold. In the same year, i.e. year 2, a typhoon comes and destroys his crop. What happens to the cucumbers that are already grown and on sale? Here in Japan, they get more expensive with the argument that after all, it's a typhoon so it's more expensive. And nobody here finds that strange. So in this case, selling prices will increase almost at the same time as the price of imported wheat increases. And it doesn't matter that the product on sale was bought at the previous price, produced before the price increase, etc.
These erratic actions of our government often remind me of the planned economy of most socialist countries, where a group of officials simply planned selling prices a year in advance and completely ignored external influences on the price of goods.
snowymountainhell
Thank you for that information @proxy 9:06am: “In case you are looking for some actual data…https://ourworldindata.org/ -
zichi
The wheat price increases have nothing to do with protecting local farmers. Japan can not grow all the wheat it consumes.
Rice and wheat are very different. Japan grows all the rice it needs.
The global weather and other factors have reduced wheat yields.