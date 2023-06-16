Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japan to regulate smartphone app stores to end Apple-Google duopoly

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Japanese government plans to implement a new law that regulates smartphone app stores to promote easier market access for third-party developers and spur competition amid the Apple Inc and Google LLC duopoly.

The envisaged law would make it mandatory for the dominant smartphone operating system providers to allow the entry of third-party app stores if they are deemed safe, government officials said.

At present, Google's Android and Apple's iOS dominate the operating system market, with customers having little choice but to use their respective Google Play and App Store portals.

Similarly, app developers have few options but to adhere to the policies and rules enforced on the two IT giants' selling platforms.

Due to the duopoly status, fees that app developers pay to app store operators remain inflated and the screening process is not sufficiently transparent, the officials said.

The situation also hinders innovation in mobile device apps and restricts consumer choice, they said.

However, the prospect of the development of new app stores has also raised safety concerns, with the protection of personal data and the spread of malicious apps a worry, they said.

The envisaged law would also ban operators from requiring app developers to use the platforms' payment infrastructure, the officials said, adding the imposition of penalties is being considered.

The strengthening of regulation comes after Google urged the Japanese government to take a cautious stance in light of consumers' interests and to not discourage developers' incentive to innovate.

After hearing of the government plan, Google's Japan office said in a statement, "We will deepen constructive discussions with related parties in the industry and the government."

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Izumo no Okuni: The Woman Who Created Kabuki

GaijinPot Blog

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Shimane

GaijinPot Travel

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for June 12 – 18

Savvy Tokyo

Ibaraki

GaijinPot Travel

Hitchhiking in Japan: Sado Island and The Kindness of Strangers

GaijinPot Blog

Izushi

GaijinPot Travel

An Introduction to Yakitori: Grilled Chicken Skewers

Savvy Tokyo

Why Your Salary in Japan is Lower Than Expected

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Under the Stars: 5 Stargazing Spots in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Wordsmiths Wanted for Gaming and Translation: Jobs for June in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Here’s How To Bug Proof Your Japanese Home This Summer

Savvy Tokyo