Japan to require imported U.S. cars to bear safety-certified stickers

Japan's transport ministry will require imported U.S.-made cars to display safety certification stickers as part of efforts to ease their entry into the Japanese market, sources familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

The measure is intended to implement a September agreement between the two countries under which Japan committed to accepting the sale of passenger vehicles manufactured and safety-certified in the United States without requiring additional safety tests.

It is part of broader efforts to address U.S. President Donald Trump's repeated complaints about nontariff barriers and his demand for a level playing field for American businesses.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism plans to provide star-shaped stickers, about 5 centimeters in diameter, for vehicles whose safety has been certified, while barring imports of those that do not meet the requirements.

There have been safety concerns about allowing U.S. cars into the Japanese market because of differences in specifications.

The stickers are also meant to make it easier for repair shops to accept imported U.S.-made cars for mandatory periodic inspections, the sources said.

Vehicles made in the United States by Japanese manufacturers and imported into Japan would also be subject to the new safety certification sticker system, the sources said.

