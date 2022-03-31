Japan to see higher prices for food, daily goods from Friday

Japanese consumers are expected to face more challenges amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, as a wave of price hikes will hit essential items such as food and daily goods in the new fiscal year beginning Friday due to the rising cost of raw materials.
Since there will be changes in fiscal 2022 in some social systems closely related to people's day-to-day living, such as the lowering of the amount of public pension benefits, the rising prices are likely to squeeze socially vulnerable people like pensioners particularly hard.
For example, Megmilk Snow Brand Co, Meiji Co and Morinaga Milk Industry Co will raise their prices for cheese, while The Nisshin OilliO Group Ltd and J-Oil Mills Inc said they will increase their prices of cooking oil for household use.
Other food items subject to the upcoming price hikes include Kagome Co's tomato ketchup and Yaokin Co's Umaibo, a popular snack meaning "delicious stick" that has been sold at 10 yen without tax for more than 40 years.
The new price of Umaibo is set at 12 yen, according to the snack maker based in Tokyo.
Regarding daily goods, factory prices of Nippon Paper Crecia Co's tissue and toilet paper, as well as those of some diaper products of Kao Corp will go up.
The major transportation system in the country is no exception either.
East Japan Railway Co will effectively raise ticket prices of shinkansen (bullet trains) during the high season, and Kyushu Railway Co. will lift the prices of some coupon tickets for the bullet trains.
Japan Airlines will raise ticket prices of some domestic flights from April 15, while those of All Nippon Airways have already gone up since Sunday.
Bridgestone Corp and the Japanese arm of French tire giant Michelin will raise the prices of their tires.
As for Japan's public pension system, the amount of benefits will decrease by 0.4 percent as wages have gone down due to the influence of the pandemic.
The age bracket to start receiving the benefits will become wider, now raising the upper age limit to 75. Currently, those aged between 60 and 70 can begin receiving a pension.© KYODO
11 Comments
Login to comment
nonu6976
Rising prices, stagnant wages, little savings, small pensions, a one party political system - what is a Japanese person to do?
diagonalslip
so what's new????? and such commodities aren't figured into the cost-of-living index STATISTICS, so the next report on same will doubtless show how rosy everything is.... （⌒▽⌒）
oyatoi
Makes perfect sense that while prices are going up., pensions go the other way.
Moskollo
If the cost of living is going up, why is Kishida going to make them go up further with his stimulus package? Abenomics only benefits rich people…
Alan Harrison
A simple remedy would be (for starters) to cut the 778% import tariff on imported rice by at least half. Other protectionist tariffs on other imported food products can then be lowered.
Sven Asai
Take care, my dear friends. If you ever consider to force me into starving I turn into someone who lets you think of Putin as a friendly cute kindergarten toddler. Got the message? Fine.
diagonalslip
if I were Japanese, paying in to the kokumin system for 40 or 45 years, to now be told that I have "the opportunity" to work till I'm 75 (in order to enjoy a 'let's active' old age you understand), at which time the pension will be lower, I think I might be a bit cross......
Slayer
When will Japanese people stand up and say enough is enough! I am starting to think this is what they deserve. They just pay and pay and pay. 75 years old until you collect your pension? That will never happen, stop paying into your pension, that will confuse the hell out of Jgov.
daito_hak
The Shutoko expressway will also see a significant price raise. Japanese expressways are already organized racket, at this point this is becoming even criminal. And the apathetic Japanese populace is not saying anything about it.
This is BS rhetoric. The real cause is governments having reacted irrationally with restrictions that forced them to spend an immense amount of public money to compensate the economic sectors affected by their decisions. And now someone has to pay. Similarly, the sheep that makes up the population of Japan will keep their mouth shut inside their masks.
TokyoJoe
がんばれ
Reckless
Is Japan still a developed country?!!! Seems progress going backwards.
klausdorth
Lucky the ones who met the retirement deadline.
The ones on kokumin-nenkin will suffer even more than others.
Prices going up again and it won't be the end of the ladder, I'm sure.
The government and big companies take, but hardly ever give.
chinpo wo sasageyo
They have been trying to induce inflation for years with low interests and trillions printed in QE. Now let's see if the wages keep up. Spoiler alert, they won't. The job "market" in Japan is just a big scam where the demand side all agree behind closed doors to suppress the wages.
dan
Disgusting LDP.
smithinjapan
And when consumer spending drops exponentially from the same Friday the government will be like, "I just don't get it! Prices went up and they DON'T want to spend more? Where is the patriotism??"