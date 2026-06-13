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The moon rises over a house in Nuuk, Greenland. Image: REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
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Japan to send delegation to Greenland to evaluate rare earth extraction, Nikkei says

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TOKYO

Japan is preparing to send ‌a delegation to Greenland this summer to evaluate possible rare ‌earth extraction, the Nikkei ⁠newswire reported on ⁠Sunday.

The ⁠visit would include officials ‌from the Ministry of Economy, ⁠Trade ⁠and Industry, trading companies and the Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security, ⁠which would ⁠hold talks with local ‌government officials, Nikkei added.

The Arctic island of Greenland, an autonomous territory of ‌the Danish kingdom, has been in the spotlight lately. The White House in January said U.S. President Donald Trump was ​considering how to acquire the island, setting ‌off alarm bells among NATO allies in Europe. Talks have since ‌been moved to a ⁠diplomatic track.

Greenland ⁠is of interest ​because of its ⁠strategic location ‌and potentially rich ​rare earth reserves.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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