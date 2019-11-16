Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japan to tighten foreign investment rules for national security

0 Comments
TOKYO

The government is set to tighten regulations on foreign investment in Japanese companies in areas sensitive to national security, including space development and nuclear energy, government sources said.

The government will revise the foreign exchange law to require foreign investors to seek prior approval before obtaining a 1 percent or higher stake in such a company, lowering the threshold from the current 10 percent, the sources said. It will submit a relevant bill to the Diet during its session that started Friday.

The stricter rules will also cover arms producers as well as the aeronautics industry, they said, while the government also plans to simplify procedures to encourage foreign investment in sectors not related to national security.

The move comes as the United States and European nations have enhanced investment controls amid growing concern about possible leaks of sensitive technology to countries such as China.

The government will also require foreign stakeholders to give prior notification before influencing management through measures such as dispatching board members and selling core businesses, the sources said. Violators will be ordered to sell their shareholdings.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets now for NBA JAPAN GAMES 2019

October 8 and 10 at Saitama Super Arena

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Shibuya

GaijinPot Travel

Types of Students You’ll See at English Speech Contests in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

4 Japanese Laws That Desperately Need To Be Amended For Women

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Updates to Know About Queer Eye: We’re in Japan! Coming to Netflix Nov. 1

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Oct 5-6

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

LGBT

Kansai Rainbow Festa

GaijinPot Travel

Fashion

Office Fashion: 4 Tips For “Wearing It Right” At A Japanese Workplace

Savvy Tokyo