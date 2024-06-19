 Japan Today
Japan to toughen screening of social media ads amid investment scams

TOKYO

The Japanese government decided Tuesday to call on social media operators to toughen the screening of ads on their platforms amid a growing number of false investment ads using fake endorsements from celebrities.

The measure is part of a government crackdown on a surge in social media scams soliciting investments, with the operators being urged to create guidelines for the vetting of ads and disclose such criteria.

Among a range of nonbinding measures, endorsed by a cabinet meeting of relevant ministers, the operators were also urged to come up with a stricter process to identify those who place ads and to promptly respond to requests that fake ads be deleted.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed the ministers at the meeting to take "drastic measures against fake ads."

The government demanded that firms, such as Meta Platforms Inc of the United States, hire employees who understand the Japanese language and culture to ensure a better screening process for social media ads.

Social media operators were also asked to put people in charge of responding to inquiries from investigative authorities to deal promptly with any potential cases of fraud.

The steps came after Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, founder of online fashion retailer Zozo Inc, and entrepreneur Takafumi Horie, demanded in April that action be taken against social media scams after their names were used without their permission in soliciting investments.

According to the National Police Agency, 2,508 cases of imposter scams on social media were detected nationwide from January to April, an increase of 2,133 from a year earlier.

The amount of money defrauded also surged to more than 33.4 billion yen, rising 29.5 billion yen from the same period a year ago, the agency said.

Data by the agency showed that victims were initially contacted on social media such as Facebook and Instagram, after which many of them were directed to the Line app, a popular social communications tool in Japan, to discuss the transfer of money in a group chat.

Under the new measures, the operators were asked, in principle, not to give the green light to ads that direct users to closed communication apps that use group chats.

