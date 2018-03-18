Newsletter Signup Register / Login
One of the world's biggest tobacco companies, Japan Tobacco (JT) has set its sights on international markets to counter slowing sales at home Photo: AFP/File
business

Japan Tobacco buys Russia's fourth-largest cigarette maker

0 Comments
By Behrouz Mehri
TOKYO

Japan Tobacco has agreed to buy Donskoy Tabak, Russia's fourth-largest cigarette maker, for $1.6 billion (90 billion roubles) in a bid to reinforce its leading position in the country.

One of the world's biggest tobacco companies, whose global brands include Winston and Camel, Japan Tobacco (JT) has set its sights on international markets to counter slowing sales at home and intensifying competition in the e-cigarette market.

Japan Tobacco said the deal would boost its Russian market share to about 40 percent from the current 33 percent, which was already the largest in the country.

The acquisition of Donskoy Tabak, whose brands include Donskoy Tabak, Kiss and Play, will be completed later this year, it said.

"This acquisition demonstrates our commitment to reinforce our number one position in Russia," JT executive vice president Mutsuo Iwai said in a statement.

The deal will also include JT's purchase of Greek cigarette maker SEKAP, it said, adding that it has no plan to revise its earnings forecast following the announcement.

Last year JT spent some $2 billion on acquiring major tobacco manufacturers in Asia, including Mighty of the Philippines.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Parks and Gardens

Tokiwa Park

GaijinPot Travel

Families

Waiting To Adopt In Japan: Real Struggles, Real Challenges

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

10% Discount Off Entry to Enoshima Island Spa!

Enoshima Island Spa

Lifestyle

10 Of Tokyo’s Best Sakura-Themed Events And Specials For 2018

Savvy Tokyo

Food and Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Wakayama

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Mar 17-18

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Food & Drink

12 Irresistible Sakura-Flavored Treats To Try This Spring

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa

Great Japanese Writers: Fuminori Nakamura

GaijinPot Blog