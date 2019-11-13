Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan Tobacco Inc's “heat-not-burn” tobacco devices Photo: REUTERS file
business

Japan Tobacco halves price of reduced-risk cigarette starter kit

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan Tobacco is halving the price of starter kits for its Ploom S reduced-risk cigarettes, as it struggles to compete against rival Philip Morris International.

Japan is the world's biggest market for "heat not burn" products, which emit less smoke than conventional cigarettes, as regular e-cigarettes with liquid nicotine are banned.

From Dec 1, the recommended retail price of the kit, including the smoking device which heats tobacco sticks, micro USB cable and AC adapter, will be 3,480 yen from 7,980 yen, Japan Tobacco said.

In October, the company said fewer people than it expected were trying out and switching to Ploom S, amid strong competition from Philip Morris' IQOS, cutting its annual profit outlook.

The company said it now expected full-year operating profit of 505 billion yen, down from a previous forecast of 518 billion. For the third quarter, operating profit fell 26% on the year, to 129 billion yen.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Hiking

Kumano Kodo: Ohechi Route

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

What to Expect When You Take the JLPT N2

GaijinPot Blog

Hiking

Kumano Kodo: Nakahechi Route

GaijinPot Travel

5 YouTube Gaming Channels To Help You Study Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Hiking

Kumano Kodo: Kohechi Route

GaijinPot Travel

Hiking

Kumano Kodo: Iseji Route

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Food & Drink

Thanksgiving In Tokyo: 8 Spots To Gobble Down The Holiday

Savvy Tokyo