Toilet maker Toto halts some orders due to naphtha shortage

Leading Japanese toilet maker Toto Ltd says it has suspended new orders for some products including modular bathrooms, as escalating Middle East tensions have disrupted the supplies of solvents such as crude oil-derived naphtha.

The company notified its contractors the same day about the suspension, with the timing for resuming orders unclear. The production of key products such as toilet bowls, though, remains unaffected, according to Toto.

Naptha is a feedstock used to produce plastics.

"The procurement of raw materials has become extremely unstable partly due to traffic restrictions around the Strait of Hormuz," the toilet manufacturer said.

Toto cited the difficulty in securing adhesives used to attach films to walls and ceilings as well as coating materials for some bathtubs.

As for major housing equipment manufacturer, Lixil Corp, it noted last Friday about possible "restrictions in production, shipments or orders," due to the potential price hike of petroleum-based materials and aluminum.

© KYODO