Insurance chief to head Japan's top business lobby from 2025

Japan's biggest business lobby said Tuesday it has tapped Nippon Life Insurance Co Chairman Yoshinobu Tsutsui to head the group, filling the post for the first time with someone from the finance industry.

The 70-year-old will take the helm at the Japan Business Federation, better known as Keidanren, in May 2025, replacing Sumitomo Chemical Co Chairman Masakazu Tokura.

Keidanren usually selects its chairman from the country's powerful manufacturing sector.

"He is the best-qualified person to propose solutions to social problems from a long-term perspective," Tokura told reporters.

A Keidanren chief normally assumes the post for two two-year terms and Tsutsui, who currently serves as the lobby's vice chairman, is expected to lead the organization until 2029.

He will likely be forced to respond to protectionist moves by the United States in international trade after Donald Trump returns to the White House in January.

