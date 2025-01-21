 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japan top business lobby urges Trump to promote investment with U.S.

0 Comments
TOKYO

The head of Japan's biggest business lobby on Tuesday urged the U.S. administration under the newly inaugurated President Donald Trump to foster a business environment that promotes bilateral investment.

"I hope the U.S. government will adopt policies that foster predictability and encourage businesses to invest with confidence," Masakazu Tokura, chairman of the Japan Business Federation, also known as Keidanren, said in a statement.

The remarks came after Trump's predecessor Joe Biden cast a shadow over future investments in the United States by Japanese companies following his decision to block Nippon Steel Corp's $14.1 billion acquisition of United States Steel Corp.

The rare block of a takeover bid from a firm from a U.S. ally drew criticism from many Japanese business leaders, with some concerned that the case may have set a precedent for the U.S. government to halt future investments by Japanese firms for politically motivated reasons.

Tokura stressed the historically strong commercial ties between the two countries, citing how Japan's direct investment in the United States has ranked first in the world for five years in a row.

"Keidanren is dedicated to contributing to U.S. economic growth through promoting continuous Japanese investment and job creation and further solidifying the economic bond between our countries," he said.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Explore Japan's latest tech and science research and innovation!

News, interviews and stories from local research institutions available now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Ryusenji No Yu

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

10 Things You Didn’t Know You Could Rent in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Meet Saki Nakahara, Immigration Lawyer & Founder of Small Seasons & Co.

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

How Did Women’s Empowerment in Japan Unfold in 2024?

Savvy Tokyo

What Is a 1R Apartment in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

How To Get Into Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs

GaijinPot Blog

5 Powerful Japanese Year of the Snake Women

Savvy Tokyo

Togakushi Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

Easy Seaweed Recipes For People Who Need More Minerals In Their Diet

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “We’re Dating, But He Won’t Let Me Call Him My ‘Boyfriend.’ Is Something Wrong?”

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For January 2025

Savvy Tokyo