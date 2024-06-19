Japan toughens rules on products sold online by foreign sellers

The Diet on Wednesday enacted a revised law to strengthen rules on products sold online by foreign sellers to consumers in the country in response to a recent surge in accidents involving such items.

Under the new rules, Japan will now require overseas businesses to appoint a domestic supervisor responsible for safety management. Concerns have been raised that some overseas companies did not have a representative in Japan that was legally accountable for products sold via the internet.

Accidents involving foreign-made items sold for consumers in Japan in recent years have included fires caused by mobile batteries.

According to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, there were 103 serious accidents involving products purchased online in 2022, about six times the figure from 2013.

If the government determines that a product poses a potential danger to consumers or the distributor fails to properly respond to an accident, such as issuing a recall, online mall operators will be requested to remove their substandard products from their listings and make the action public.

The law targets businesses that handle electrical appliances, gas-related products and other items that may be dangerous depending on their use, requiring them to display the "PS mark" to certify compliance with safety standards.

In the case of a violation, the name of the person responsible in Japan for the product will also be made public.

The revised law also includes regulations for children's toys, requiring businesses to ensure their products meet Japan's technical standards before sale. Substandard products will be banned from being sold.

