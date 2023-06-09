Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan toy sales top ¥1 tril for 1st time, led by foreign tourists

TOKYO

Japan's toy market topped 1 trillion yen for the first time in the year ended March 2023, driven in part by solid demand for goods of Japanese anime characters like "Pokemon" from foreign tourists, an industry body says.

Sales of card games, stuffed toys, model vehicles and other types of toys totaled 952.5 billion yen, up 6.7 percent from a year earlier, according to the Japan Toy Association.

Sales of "capsule toys," or miniature toys sold in plastic capsules from vending machines, amounted to 61 billion yen, up 35.6 percent.

Sales growth was also led by toys for adults such as model train sets, offsetting the negative effect of Japan's aging population.

Led by cards of Pokemon or "One Piece" anime, sales of playing and trading cards totaled 234.9 billion yen, up 32.2 percent.

Foreign tourists were also attracted to Pokemon figures and stuffed toys.

"We do not have definite data on foreign tourists, but we hear from the sales floors that they are doing well," said Daisuke Fujii, an official at the association.

"Besides the merchandise of popular anime or cartoon characters, capsule toys are drawing demand for gifts," Fujii said.

Billian Wilder, a 12-year-old American, was among foreign visitors looking at capsule toy dispensers at the Tokyo Station terminal as she considered her choices.

Her mother Elyzabeth, 46, told Kyodo News that her daughter had been obsessed with the miniature toys since their last visit to Japan three years ago.

