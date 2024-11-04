Japanese trading companies push for locally farmed salmon as imports to peak

Major Japanese trading companies, led by Marubeni Corp, have been pushing for the land-based farming of salmon, a popular type of sushi and sashimi, in Japan, as supply from Norway is starting to peak.

In October, Marubeni started selling salmon to supermarkets and fishmongers that was farmed by its Norwegian partner, Proximar Seafood AS, at a plant in Oyama, Shizuoka Prefecture near Mount Fuji.

Under an exclusive distribution agreement Marubeni signed with Proximar in 2022, the trading house plans to ship 4,700 tons by 2025 and raise the figure to 5,300 tons by 2027, when the plant becomes fully operational.

"In the future, Marubeni will consider exporting salmon to neighboring countries that highly value Japanese food products," Marubeni said in a press release.

Land-based salmon farming has its merits, such as being less susceptible to parasites and red tide, and preventing feces of the fish from polluting the sea.

Norway is a major supplier of salmon to Japan but it has been struggling to meet demand, as suitable areas for sea-farming, its mainstream aquaculture method, are reaching their limits.

Among Marubeni's rivals, Mitsubishi Corp has partnered with fishery processing company, Maruha Nichiro Corp, to start land-based farming of salmon at a plant in Nyuzen in Toyama Prefecture on the Sea of Japan coast from 2025. It aims to start shipments from 2027 and onwards, of 2,500 tons a year.

Mitsui & Co has also joined the trend, promoting a project with land-based aquaculture venture FRD Japan Co, its subsidiary based in Saitama near Tokyo. It expects to annually produce 3,500 tons of salmon farmed at a facility in Futtsu in Chiba Prefecture from 2027.

Itochu Corp will handle sales of salmon to be produced by its partner, Soul of Japan KK, at a land-based farm in Tsu in Mie Prefecture in central Japan. Soul of Japan has experience operating a land-based fish farm in Poland.

Under the partnership, Itochu plans to start shipments of salmon raised at the Tsu facility from 2027, at 10,000 tons a year.

