Japan's trade surplus drops sharply on higher oil imports

Japan's trade surplus fell sharply in November, the government said Monday, as the rising cost of oil and smartphone imports outweighed strong exports of cars and steel.
The world's third-largest economy logged a surplus of 113.4 billion yen ($1 billion), a 22% drop from a 146.5 billion yen surplus a year earlier, according to finance ministry data.
Exports rose for the 12th consecutive month on sound exports of chip-making equipment, cars and steel.
But imports also grew for a 11th straight month, chiefly due to a rise in imports of smartphone handsets, crude oil and non-ferrous metals.
The ministry said the yen was on average 8.2% cheaper against the U.S. dollar in November compared to the same month a year earlier, making Japan's imports costlier.
Japan's politically sensitive trade surplus with the United States rose 13.7% -- the fifth monthly rise in a row -- on increased exports of automobiles and construction machines.
The nation's trade flows with the U.S., over which the two countries battled for decades into the 1990s, has become less of a hot-button issue under recent presidential administrations, as China's presence as a trade-surplus nation has been growing.
Last week, the United States, European Union (EU) and Japan jointly rounded on China's "market-distorting subsidies" at the World Trade Organization conference in Argentina.
With the EU, Japan logged the second consecutive monthly trade deficit while its deficit with China -- the ninth consecutive -- rose 11.8%.© 2017 AFP
Cricky
If imports of smartphones can tip or contribute to a percentile drop in a nations Surplus? There is something wrong. Read a lot of other nations news can't think of another country claiming smartphones as an economic factor. Also if oil imports are such a volatile factor year after year invest in energy sources that exist in country. Geothermal, Sunshine, come to mind and I'm sure there are more. Wind! The government just has no vision. Constantly blam outside factors rather then fixing internal factors.
Kobe White Bar Owner
chiefly due to a rise in imports of smartphone handsets - head scratching!
LandofExcuses
Poor little Japan. Such a waste.