Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People shop at a market in Yokohama. Photo: AP/File
business

Gov't warns of rising prices as extra budget submitted to Diet

0 Comments
TOKYO

Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said Wednesday surging raw material prices due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine may disrupt Japan's economic recovery from the coronavirus fallout, as the government submitted to the Diet a draft extra budget to fight inflation.

"Uncertainty over the economic outlook has grown following the destabilization of prices and supply of crude oil and grain," Suzuki said as he explained the urgent need to enact the 2.7 trillion yen ($21 billion) additional budget for the year that started in April.

The budget will be used to finance part of a 6.2 trillion yen relief package compiled in late April, and the government aims to secure its parliamentary passage within this month.

Nearly 1.2 trillion yen is earmarked to extend the current subsidy program for oil wholesalers until the end of September to bring down retail gasoline prices.

The government has already decided to use about 1.5 trillion yen from its reserve funds to implement measures in the relief package, such as cash handouts of 50,000 yen per child for low-income households. About the same amount will be replenished with the supplementary budget.

The record 107.60 trillion yen budget for fiscal 2022 includes 5.5 trillion yen in reserve funds to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic and other emergency purposes.

The extra budget will be financed entirely by issuing new bonds, adding to concerns about the nation's fiscal health, already the worst among major developed countries.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

Let's keep on increasing prices while keeping salaries the same for a better tomorrow! That's the new economic model of Japan!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Tips For Organizing Kids’ Stuff in a Japanese Apartment

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 23-29

Savvy Tokyo

Cool English Teaching Jobs in Japan That are Outside of Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Foreigners Following Their Love of Gardening in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Words We Use in English

GaijinPot Blog

Tech

Why Isn’t Japan as Tech Savvy as It Should Be?

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Art Week in Ginza

Savvy Tokyo

Contribute to Savvy Tokyo!

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Cushion Foundations for Summer 2022

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 16-22

Savvy Tokyo

Making A Caesar Cocktail In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog