Japan weighs delivery rule changes to promote contactless drop-offs

The transport ministry is considering changes to delivery rules to promote contactless drop-offs and reduce redeliveries amid a driver shortage.

The ministry is discussing measures needed to prevent theft and damage when parcels are left in designated boxes, lockers or in front of doors.

With parcel delivery company representatives attending, panel members also raised concerns about ensuring security and privacy when drivers enter residential premises while customers are away.

Participants also discussed ways to encourage customers to install parcel boxes and lockers.

"We would like to think outside the box and create reasonable and modern practices in order to ensure sustainable logistics services that are indispensable for each region," a senior ministry official said.

Contactless delivery is often offered as an option. Delivery companies have based their contract terms on basic guidelines from the ministry, but these are likely to change if the rules are revised to make contactless drop-offs more standard.

© KYODO