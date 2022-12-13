Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japan wholesale price index hits highest level on energy, weak yen

2 Comments
TOKYO

The wholesale price index hit its highest level again in November, with prices of goods traded between companies surging 9.3 percent from a year earlier, Bank of Japan data showed Monday, underscoring the contribution of surging energy costs and a weaker yen to inflationary pressure.

The key index stood at 118.5, the highest since comparable data became available in 1960. Wholesale prices, which affect consumer prices with a lag, rose for the 21th straight month, staying above 9 percent for almost a year.

The pace of increase, however, slowed somewhat in November from a revised 9.4 percent in the previous month.

The yen's weakening, particularly against the U.S. dollar, has been boosting the import costs of everything from energy and raw materials to food items. Import prices jumped 28.2 percent from a year earlier, compared with a 15.1 percent gain in export prices.

As a growing number of companies have passed on higher costs by hiking retail prices, rises in consumer prices have also stayed above the BOJ's 2 percent target in recent months. The price trend has not changed the bank's view that the recent inflation will not last long and that the current ultralow rate policy should be maintained.

Electricity, city gas and water prices gained 49.7 percent, with the pace of rise accelerating from a revised 44.1 percent a month earlier.

Iron and steel prices saw a 20.9 percent increase while those of food were up 7.2 percent.

The pace of gain in petroleum and coal products, which had soared amid Russia's war on Ukraine, slowed to 0.5 percent, with the surge taking a breather as monetary tightening by major central banks raises concerns about a global economic slowdown.

The contrasting monetary policies of Japan and its peers in the United States and Europe had weakened the yen but such selling pressure on the Japanese unit has been easing in recent weeks.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

And Kishida is and company are asking for wages to be raised 3%? Right, still going to be living in the "red"!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Why do they keep saying that this inflation is only temporary? IF prices continue to rise, they will not fall, so inflation is here to stay. As for energy and fresh food prices we are always told they are not included in the inflation numbers(even though they should) so even if they do drop other prices won't. Get your head out of the sand BOJ, it is time to raise interest rates.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tokyo’s Best Vegan Christmas Cakes 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

What it’s Like to Stay Overnight at Tokyo DisneySea

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 5 – 11

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 12-18

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

Illumination Events in Japan for Christmas 2022

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

How to Rent a Car in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

10 Must-Visit Restaurants Serving Vegan in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 46

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

The Art of Kokedama

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Foods to Try This Winter

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Finding Pieces of India in Japan

GaijinPot Blog