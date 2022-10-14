Japan wholesale prices soar 9.7% in Sept on higher import costs

Wholesale prices in Japan surged 9.7 percent in September from a year earlier to their highest level ever, as a sharp fall in the yen inflated import prices for energy and raw materials, Bank of Japan data showed Thursday.
The increase in the prices of goods traded between companies was the second highest, following a record 9.8 percent rise in April, with the year-on-year figure remaining above 9 percent throughout 2022 as Russia's war against Ukraine and the yen's rapid weakening add to inflationary pressure.
The corporate goods price index reached 116.3 in September, its highest level since comparable data became available in 1960.
Wholesale inflation, which affects consumer prices with a lag, rose for the 19th straight month, threatening to hurt corporate profits. A growing number of Japanese firms have already been passing on higher costs.
Import prices soared 48.0 percent from a year earlier in yen terms. The Japanese currency has slumped to its lowest level in over two decades relative to the U.S. dollar, reflecting the widening interest rate differential between the two nations.
Export prices, meanwhile, rose at a slower pace of 20.1 percent.
More than half of the rise in import prices in September was due to the effect of the yen's depreciation, the BOJ data showed, making it more challenging for the central bank to stick to its ultraloose monetary policy.
Japan stepped into the foreign exchange market by buying the yen for dollars on Sept. 22, but its first such intervention since 1998 has failed to reverse the trend of yen weakness. It was trading within striking distance of 147 to the dollar.
Coal and petroleum product prices jumped 14.7 percent, while steel prices surged 26.1 percent. Electricity, city gas and water prices rose 38.8 percent.
The core consumer price index, excluding volatile fresh food items, has topped the Bank of Japan's 2 percent target in recent months, though the central bank is in no hurry to adjust its ultralow rate policy, viewing the recent inflation as unlikely to last.
The government is preparing a fresh economic package to soften the impact of higher prices on households and support the economy as economists expect the core CPI to top 3 percent this year.
Still, BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda reiterated Wednesday that consumer inflation will slow in the next fiscal year to below 2 percent, justifying the central bank's unwavering policy stance.© KYODO
MarkX
Why does this government continue to listen to Kuroda? He states that inflation will slow to below 2% next year, but there is no evidence of this. The US has now stated that inflation is out of control and they will keep raising interest rates until they can reign it in. They have no confidence that they can control it in the short term, but Kuroda just keeps this ultra easy money policy hurting everybody. I never thought I would see it, but it looks like the yen will fall to Y160 before long, if Japan does nothing to stop it, and in reality there is nothing they can do. They wasted how many billions of yen a few weeks ago buying dollars and it had no effect waht-so-ever. Dark days are headed our way people!
umbrella
The yen is now well over 147 to the Dollar and as Mark says 160 is the next support level. The j "government" doesn't give a damn about the effect of rising prices on the J consumers. They know that whatever happens the J people will loyally trot out to vote ldp.
Eastman
rate close to 150 and Fumio have travelled again-this time to enjoy kangaroos...
absolutely zero care about own people,their lives,country economy,doing nothing.
fxgai
Is that because he thinks his policies are going to crash the economy?
The yen keeps going down, producer prices keep going up as a result (according to the BOJ’s own data), but consumer prices will miraculously fall below Kuroda’s target…. Well I hope so but I do not think so.
Fortunately that Klown will be gone soon.
MarkX
But fxgai, it looks like his succesor will follow the same course that he is taking. I read there are two people vying for the position, I really hope they go outside the box and bring in someone with a different perspective, but I know that is a fools dream!
fxgai
Yes markx there are no promising signs yet.
Still I can’t help but think something is going to shift soon. Someone near power must have a clue, surely?!
nero
I just watched two videos on Yt, one is about tourists from Vietnam and Hongkong splurging 1 million yen on Gucci bags and watches. The next is Japanese going abroad to look for jobs.
Clearly first-world and third world terminology needs redefinition.
Geo
"Wholesale prices in Japan surged 9.7 percent in September from a year earlier..."
"The [official] annual inflation rate in Japan rose to 3.0% in August 2022..." (https://tradingeconomics.com/japan/inflation-cpi)
An example of how much the Japanese official is out of touch with the real.