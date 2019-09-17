Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japan will consider release of oil reserves if necessary

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan will consider coordinated release of oil reserves and other measures if needed to ensure sufficient supplies after attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities, its minister of economy trade and industry, Isshu Sugawara, said on Tuesday.

Sugawara has previously said that Japan has oil reserves that are enough to cover more than 230 days of domestic consumption and the ministry will cooperate with the International Energy Agency and other nations and provide the necessary supply of oil, through such means as the coordinated release of its reserves if necessary.

Oil prices rose nearly 15% on Monday, with Brent logging its biggest jump in over 30 years amid record trading volumes, after an attack on Saudi Arabian crude facilities cut the kingdom's production in half.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

Doesn't Japan get a lot of Oil and Gas from Russia anyway, apart from the recent price hike this wouldn't even be an issue for Japan.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #47: This Japanese Power Point Does Not Spark Joy

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

Arashiyama Bamboo Grove

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Keiro No Hi: Celebrating The Health & Wisdom Of An Aging Society

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sep 21-23

Savvy Tokyo

Museums

Unko Museum Yokohama

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Travel

Top Things to Do in Aichi Prefecture: A Guide to Traveling in Central Japan

GaijinPot Blog