Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People cross a street near Shibuya Station in Tokyo. Photo: AP file
business

Japanese workers took 62% of paid leave allocation in 2022: gov't survey

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan saw private-sector workers use more of their paid leave in 2022, at 62.1 percent on average or 10.9 out of 17.6 days of time off they were entitled to, as the country tries to reduce overwork, a recent government survey showed.

While the total ratio was a record high, up 3.8 percentage points from the previous year, the results showed the government still has a considerable way to go if it hopes to achieve its goal of 70 percent or more by 2025.

The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare's General Survey on Working Conditions was conducted in January, soliciting 6,421 private firms with 30 full-time employees or more, of which 3,768 gave valid responses.

By company size, the rate stood at 65.6 percent for firms with 1,000 employees or more, compared with 57.1 percent for those with 30 to 99 workers, according to the survey published on Oct 31.

By industry, post offices and other businesses offering multiple services had the highest rate of paid leave used at 74.8 percent, while the food and accommodation services industry was the lowest at 49.1 percent.

As part of efforts to address Japan's notoriously punishing work culture in which long hours are expected, the government has set itself the target of increasing the take-up of its so-called "work-interval system," which sets a standard number of hours between the end of a working day and the start of the next, to 15 percent of companies or more by 2025.

But the survey found that only 6.0 percent of the firms introduced the system.

In April, a separate survey by travel firm Expedia Inc said workers in Japan used 60 percent of their paid leave last year, putting Japan second-to-last ahead of the United States in an international ranking on the rate of paid leave taken. The survey covered 16 countries and regions including South Korea, Germany and Taiwan.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Chichibu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japan’s Love Hotels: 5 Luxury Stays In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

I Tried Traveling Japan for $30 Per Day, Here’s What I Learned

GaijinPot Blog

Spectacular Shikoku and Kyushu Autumn Foliage Illuminations

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Advent Calendars to Count Down to Christmas Day in Japan 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Nanrakuen Garden

GaijinPot Travel

Ryozenji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

How to Deal with Your Japanese Neighbors

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog

Kanazawa Neighborhoods (Nagamachi, Higashi Chaya, Nishi Chaya, Kazue-machi)

GaijinPot Travel

Tokyo’s Seriously Corny Cafe Treats

Savvy Tokyo