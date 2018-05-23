Japanese 100-yen shop slapped with fine, 2-year import ban in Taiwan

Taiwan authorities said Wednesday that Japanese 100-yen shop chain Daiso has been fined NT$41.64 million (U.S.$1.38 million) for falsifying import application documents and banned from importing goods from Japan for two years.

Foreign Trade Bureau deputy chief Lee Guann-jyh told a legislative committee that the punishments have been meted out to Hiroshima-based Daiso Industries Co, which has been operating in Taiwan since 2001 and has about 60 stories here.

In November 2015, Daiso received a six-month import ban for having illegally imported food products from parts of Japan affected by 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster between July 2014 and March 2015, and selling them with falsified labels of origin.

During that six-month period, Daiso could still import goods from Japan on a case-by-case basis after obtaining permission from the bureau.

But in doing so, it falsified the dates of the imported goods, altering them to predate the six-month ban period that began in November 2015. A total of 694 import application documents were fraudulent, according to the bureau.

On April 27, the company held a press conference in which it apologized to Taiwanese consumers.

