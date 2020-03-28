Japanese airlines could see ¥1 tril revenue fall on virus pandemic

The global coronavirus pandemic could result in a 1 trillion yen ($9.3 billion) fall in combined revenue for the Japanese airline industry in the next 12 months, according to an estimate by a domestic aviation organization.
The Scheduled Airlines Association of Japan forecasts domestic carriers such as Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways will lose over 400 billion yen in revenue in just four months through May, much worse than the about 300 billion yen in annual revenue decline during the time of the 2008 global financial crisis.
The number of airline passengers has been sharply decreasing around the world, with a tally by Johns Hopkins University researchers showing that around 600,000 people have been infected with the pneumonia-causing virus.
"We often see flights with passengers in the single digits," an official of the aviation body said, in what some call an "unprecedented crisis" for the industry.
The association has requested that the government exempt airlines from paying airport charges and aircraft fuel tax.
The lack of demand for domestic flights has hit aviation firms far greater than the 2003 severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, epidemic, which did not directly affect Japan.
Two Japanese flag carriers, JAL and ANA, have decided to reduce domestic flights in the summer by about 20 percent after many events in the country were canceled or postponed.
"We have never seen such a sharp fall in demand for domestic flights, a source of stable income for Japanese airlines," said an official in the aviation industry.
Travel restrictions issued by authorities in many countries have forced major Japanese aviation firms to drastically reduce international flights.
ANA proposed to a labor union that 5,000 full-time flight attendants take partially paid leave for a few days starting April due to flight cancellations so it could continue to employ them, the company said.
Some airlines moved to secure enough cash amid the rapidly changing business environment.
ANA plans to receive a loan of 100 billion yen from financial institutions, while JAL decided to issue corporate bonds worth a total of 20 billion yen. Star Flyer Inc., under the wing of ANA, will borrow 4.1 billion yen from banks.© KYODO
Tom
Quite sad. I wonder why so many businesses did not save for a rainy day.
kazungu
@Tom ... It's normally discouraged in large businesses to hold on to cash, because it's seen as wasteful and a missed opportunity to not use that money to make more money or to reward shareholders. Thus senior management and board members are incentivized to not hold on to cash. For example, a large majority of JAL shareholders are individuals (43%) and foreign companies (24%). Like with other major airlines, JAL has been spending a lot of its annual profits to buy back shares.
Source: https://www.jal.com/en/csr/report/pdf/index_2014_20.pdf
Source: https://www.jal.com/en/investor/library/results_briefing/pdf/fy2019q2_1031en_detail.pdf
rgcivilian1
The airlines are overpriced anyway and with that said, there really shouldn't be any reason to strapped for cash. Fuel costs are down yet their prices remain sky high. Not buying the whining or else this company would have pulled the plug along time ago. Its like the farmers always crying that they dont' make money yet they keep doing it year after year for years and same old story. I learned along time ago the ones who cry the most that they are cash poor have the most.
Tom
Buying back shares is to appease the shareholder with dividends and to give big bonuses to the elite leaders for self entitlement.
All said and done, they can essentially run the company into the ground as they are doing now due to greed and not saving at least something for a rainy and they don't care because they got their payoffs. It is the worker and the public that pay the price of the crash.
I am pro capitalism but with a smart attitude to protect.
Corporations need rainy day laws.
skotmanforyou
This time last week they were determined to hold the Olympics in July. They kept repeating that it was safe at the moment and it would stay safe till then. How times have changed. Now we're gonna see the tally increase on a daily basis with closer to actual numbers
Arrrgh-Type
This is actually an incredibly low number considering the situation. Some airlines in Europe have completely shut down operations for weeks or months. Others have canceled more like 60, 70, 80 percent of flights. I wonder why Japanese airlines are not cutting more flights, to be honest, especially if passenger loads are so low. So many domestic routes in Japan have multiple flights per day, only spaced an hour or two apart at times. Surely there's more space to cut back here.