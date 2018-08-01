Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Both All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines left their full-year guidances unchanged, bracing for annual profit drops Photo: AFP
business

Japanese airlines report sluggish profits on higher fuel costs

By Toshifumi Kitamura
TOKYO

Major Japanese carriers All Nippon Airways (ANA) and Japan Airlines (JAL) on Tuesday reported sluggish April-June profits as fuel costs weighed despite higher revenues.

Both airlines left their full-year guidances unchanged, bracing for annual profit drops.

ANA Holdings said operating profit fell 21.1 percent from a year earlier to 20.1 billion yen ($180 million), while revenue grew 7.3 percent to 484.9 billion yen.

Core revenue from the aviation business increased thanks to robust demand, but profits fell "due to rises in fuel costs on top of investment in measures to increase safety and service quality as well as in human resources," ANA said in a statement.

Net profit tumbled by 68.5 percent to 16.1 billion yen because the previous year's figures included one-off gains from including a low-cost carrier as a consolidated subsidiary.

For the current year to March 2019, ANA maintained its forecasts, saying the April-June results were in line with expectations.

It expects net profit to slip 29 percent to 102 billion yen, snapping three years of record profits, while projecting revenue will grow three percent to two trillion yen.

Rival JAL meanwhile said its quarterly operating profit rose a marginal 0.7 percent to 24.9 billion yen with net profit dropping 10.3 percent to 17.5 billion yen.

It also saw higher operating expenses eat into profits, with fuel costs jumping 20 percent as oil prices rose.

Revenue rose 8.7 percent to 342.1 billion yen.

JAL forecasts full-year net profit will fall nearly 19 percent to 110 billion yen for the current year, despite a five percent increase in revenue to 1.46 trillion yen.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

I never understood how airlines can do poorly. They have basically a 7 company monopoly on the market with limited competition, they can set their own rates on a whim and are protected by the government with bailout money if they fail. Only a special kind of moron could fail at that.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Complete B.S.... Japan airlines are the only airline that uses fuel as an excuse to keep flying costs artificially high. Funny thing is every time fuel costs rise they jack up the price of a ticket, but when fuel prices come back down they keep the tickets at the same jacked up price.This has been going on for years.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Sluggish profits? You've got to be kidding me. It's never enough!

2 ( +2 / -0 )

I fly internationally from Japan 5-6 times a year.

However, I never use any overpriced Japanese national carrier.

Why would I pay double for a comparable airline and journey time?

Certainly it’s not to speak Japanese nor is it to have a last bowl of noodles before setting foot on foreign soil-all that and more can be done on foreign flagged carriers.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

