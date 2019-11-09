Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Honda reports profit drop as sales slip

0 Comments
TOKYO

Honda Motor Co has become the latest automaker to report weaker earnings as global demand softens.

The company said Friday that its profit in the July-September fell 6.7% from a year earlier to 196.5 billion yen ($1.8 billion) as vehicle and motorcycle sales slipped.

An unfavorable exchange rate also hurt earnings, the Tokyo-based automaker said.

Honda's quarterly revenue declined 2.9% to 3.7 trillion yen as sales declined in the U.S., Japan, the rest of Asia and Europe.

Honda, which makes the Odyssey minivan and Asimo robot, said higher tax expenses also hurt results.

Honda lowered its full-year net profit forecast for the fiscal year through March 2020 to 575 billion yen ($5.2 billion). That's down from the 645 billion yen ($5.9 billion) estimate given in August, and below the 610 billion yen earned in the previous fiscal year.

Honda said its financial services business did well, helping to offset some of the damage from other divisions.

Honda officials acknowledged to reporters that more needed to be done to reduce costs. They said a promised restructuring was underway.

Earlier this week, Honda's Japanese rival Toyota Motor Corp reported its sales grew in key global regions, helping Japan's top automaker post an increase in quarterly net profit despite a strong yen, which hurts the earnings of Japanese exporters.

Nissan Motor Co, a Japanese automaker that has seen its brand power tarnished amid a financial misconduct scandal, reports earnings next week.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Study Japanese in An Enchanting Winter Wonderland in Rural Northern Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Lifestyle

The 8 Types Of Men You’ll Meet On Japanese Dating Sites

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Nov 9-10

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Why Do I Have To Pay?”

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Japan’s Top 10 Beauty Products: What We Found Out

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Voyaging Towards Introspection with the Yamabushi Mountain Monks

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 45, 2019

GaijinPot Blog