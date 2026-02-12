 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan Earns Nissan
Image: AP file
business

Nissan says losses deepened in last quarter

3 Comments
By YURI KAGEYAMA
TOKYO

Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Corp reported deeper losses for the latest quarter through December compared to a year earlier, as restructuring costs cut into its profitability.

Nissan, based in the port city of Yokohama, said Thursday it posted a 28.3 billion yen ($185 million) loss for the October-December quarter, about twice the 14 billion yen loss it recorded a year earlier.

Quarterly sales slipped 6% to nearly 3 trillion yen ($19.6 billion) from 3.2 trillion yen the year before.

“Unfortunately, when you do restructuring, there are costs that are incurred,” Chief Executive Ivan Espinosa told reporters. “In a way, it is expected.”

He said Nissan was on the right track but acknowledged headwinds from President Donald Trump’s tariffs and other pressures on sales.

Nissan, which makes the Leaf electric car and Infiniti luxury models, is hoping to achieve an operating profit by the end of fiscal 2026. It expects an operating loss for the current fiscal year and is projecting a 650 billion yen ($4.2 billion) net loss for the year through March.

A Mexican with two decades of experience at Nissan, Espinosa has been trying to steer a turnaround at the money-losing automaker since he took the job last year.

Nissan has slashed jobs and sold its headquarters building. It is closing its flagship factory in Oppama, Japan, as part of its global production restructuring efforts.

Some analysts say the popularity of electric vehicles is subsiding, and that might hurt automakers like Nissan, which has been bullish on EVs.

Espinosa said Nissan needs to do more to win over consumers to EVs, including new kinds of batteries, but was optimistic about the new Leaf model.

Nissan stocks, which have slipped over the past year, gained 0.5% on Thursday.

Nissan has a partnership with French automaker Renault and smaller domestic automaker Mitsubishi Motors Corp.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Award-winning mattress from Germany, designed for better sleep

Experience advanced hybrid design combining spring support and foam layers for deep rest, made to suit Japan’s climate. Enjoy an extra 10% off with code TODAY10

View More

3 Comments
Login to comment

Circling the bowl and rightly so.

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

has a partnership with French automaker Renault and smaller domestic automaker Mitsubishi Motors Corp.

Thx to Ghosn, now what things that being achieved after Ghosn being ousted?

-4 ( +2 / -6 )

Completely the previous Japanese management to blame.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

10 Great Date Spots in Tokyo for Valentine’s Day

GaijinPot Blog

10 Valentine Date Ideas Around Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Hawai Onsen and Togo Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 7

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Stuck in Skin Collective Performing at GaijinPot Celebrates: New Connections

GaijinPot Blog

What’s Valentine’s Day (and White Day) in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

The 16 Love Types: What You Need to Know About Japan’s Love Character 64 Personality Test

Savvy Tokyo

Celebrating Valentine’s Day in Japan for Couples with Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Immersive Experience: Anemoia Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

Is Japan Really Losing Its ‘Four Seasons?’

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japan Athletes to Watch at the 2026 Winter Olympics

GaijinPot Blog

Kitakagaya Art Town

GaijinPot Travel