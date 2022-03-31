Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese automakers' global output rises for 1st time in 8 months

TOKYO

Total global output by eight major Japanese automakers in February rose for the first time since June 2021, up 3.6 percent from a year earlier to nearly 2.01 million vehicles, due to the waning impact of a global semiconductor crunch, industry data showed Wednesday.

A recovery in overseas production also helped lift the global output for the automakers including Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co, according to the data. Of the eight, five saw their February global output rise compared with the previous year.

Toyota's global output rose 10.9 percent to 740,996 units, aided by its robust overseas production that grew to the largest for any February. Honda, supported by robust production in China and Thailand, saw an 8.1 percent increase to 344,712 units.

Daihatsu Motor Co, a minivehicle-making subsidiary of Toyota, logged a 10.2 percent increase in global output to 149,371 units.

In contrast, Nissan Motor Co saw a 7.8 percent decrease in global output from a year earlier to 275,437 units, as did Subaru Corp, which saw a 23.6 percent fall to 47,625 units.

The two automakers along with Mazda Motor Corp reported a decline in output due to reduced overseas and domestic production, impacted by the global semiconductor shortage.

Domestic output, however, continued to decrease, with the outlook for the auto industry uncertain due to the impact of the war in Ukraine following Russia's invasion.

Total domestic output by the eight major automakers was down 1.6 percent to 656,195 units, hit by the difficulty in procuring semiconductors for hybrid and other electric vehicles, the industry data suggested.

Overall global sales declined 4.5 percent to 1,832,694 units, the data said.

Toyota in February lowered its global production plan for fiscal 2021 from 9 million units to 8.5 million units. The company is unlikely to reach its production target of 950,000 units in March.

