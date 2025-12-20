Japanese beverage firm Asahi to make 1st entry into African market

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd said Wednesday it will acquire British firm Diageo plc's alcoholic beverage businesses in East Africa for $3 billion, marking the Japanese beverage giant's first entry into the African market.

Asahi, which is also considering rolling out its flagship Super Dry beer in the region, is seeking to boost earnings by tapping emerging markets where populations and economies are expected to grow.

The acquisition covers alcoholic beverage operations, including beer and spirits, in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania. In addition to local beer brands, Asahi also intends to sell Diageo global brands, such as Guinness beer and Johnnie Walker whisky, under license agreements.

The Japanese beverage maker on Wednesday signed share purchase agreements with two Diageo subsidiaries to acquire their local African companies, with the deal to be completed in the second half of 2026.

As the alcoholic beverage market in Japan is projected to contract due to a declining population and a shift away from alcohol consumption among younger generations, Asahi's medium- to long-term business strategy includes expanding into new fields.

© KYODO