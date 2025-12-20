 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japanese beverage firm Asahi to make 1st entry into African market

0 Comments
TOKYO

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd said Wednesday it will acquire British firm Diageo plc's alcoholic beverage businesses in East Africa for $3 billion, marking the Japanese beverage giant's first entry into the African market.

Asahi, which is also considering rolling out its flagship Super Dry beer in the region, is seeking to boost earnings by tapping emerging markets where populations and economies are expected to grow.

The acquisition covers alcoholic beverage operations, including beer and spirits, in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania. In addition to local beer brands, Asahi also intends to sell Diageo global brands, such as Guinness beer and Johnnie Walker whisky, under license agreements.

The Japanese beverage maker on Wednesday signed share purchase agreements with two Diageo subsidiaries to acquire their local African companies, with the deal to be completed in the second half of 2026.

As the alcoholic beverage market in Japan is projected to contract due to a declining population and a shift away from alcohol consumption among younger generations, Asahi's medium- to long-term business strategy includes expanding into new fields.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on January 16, 2026, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

Shicchy’s Charity Fair Review: A Discount Designer Paradise

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

All You Need to Know About Christmas Shopping in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Yamashita Park

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

How to See Sumo in Japan: 2026 – 2027 Tournament Guide and Schedule

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Christmas Eve Boyfriend: Japanese Words and Phrases for The Holidays

GaijinPot Blog

Food

Easy Kinako Cookie Recipe: Spread The Love This Christmas

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Christmas Cake in Japan: An Affectionate History

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 16 – 22)

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 51

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

A Cozy Long Weekend in Gunma’s Kusatsu Onsen

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 16 – 22)

GaijinPot Blog

Konkai Komyo-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel