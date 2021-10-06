Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A presentation for a new smartphone app that shows proof of COVID-19 vaccination is held in Tokyo on Wednesday. Photo: KYODO
business

Japanese businesses to offer benefits using vaccination app

7 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese companies will collaborate to offer special benefits to customers who utilize a new smartphone app showing proof of COVID-19 vaccination when using restaurants and hotels, the app providers said Wednesday.

Some 10 companies have joined the initiative, which aims to attract customers by promoting their measures to prevent coronavirus infections while encouraging people to get vaccinated.

The smartphone app will display proof of vaccination with the user's face on the screen once they register the necessary information after being fully inoculated against COVID-19, according to app providers Medical Check Propulsion Mechanism and Tokyo-based medical venture ICheck Co.

The app called "Wakupasu" can be downloaded to smartphones free of charge and is expected to be launched following approval by Apple Inc. and others, they said.

Among companies joining the program are travel agency H.I.S. Co, the APA Group which runs a hotel chain, sushi restaurant chain Kappa Create Co and J.League soccer team Kashima Antlers.

The companies are currently preparing special benefits for customers, with Kappa Create planning to offer a 10 percent discount on food and drink charges.

Fumiaki Koizumi, president of Kashima, said in an online presentation, "I felt a little cheerful that the number of new infections has decreased, but I also have a sense of crisis" about managing businesses, expressing the team's willingness to utilize the vaccination app. Koizumi is also chairman of flea market app operator Mercari Inc.

Those who have not been vaccinated or who do not present the app will be able to receive the same services as before.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

7 Comments
Login to comment

wakupasu.

just pass...very very weird idea.

-6 ( +2 / -8 )

Looks more like a merchandising gag for a very limited customer group. Let’s do a little survey. Who is an Antler fan, likes Kappa sushi and books a travel with HIS including a stay at an APA? Don’t be shy, have the courage and out yourself….lol And that app proves probably nothing, as anyone can upload any picture and fill in two fictional dates.

-5 ( +1 / -6 )

So that app it will collect people data that already got vaccinated? Another news in the future will be something related to certain incident.

https://www.zdnet.com/article/tokyo-govt-officials-say-olympic-ticket-data-leaked/

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Good idea.

2 ( +6 / -4 )

Great idea. Hope many more companies sign up for it.

2 ( +5 / -3 )

look how much fun these guys are having with their Akupass!

https://bit.ly/3ixwxws

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Those who have not been vaccinated or who do not present the app will be able to receive the same services as before.

Excellent as I don't plan to comply.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Great idea. Businesses get customers coming in while drastically lowering the risk of infection for everyone.

Like most people, I've already got plenty of business-related apps, for airlines, car rental, food delivery, etc. This is just another, and it's no problem for me and millions others.

Why isn't Keidanren or the restaurant associations activity taking part?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 4-10

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #151: Fast-food Chains and Moon Viewing

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

8 Online Shops for Vegan Food in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Sep. 27-Oct. 3

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Things I Wish My English Teachers Had Taught Me

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Marunouchi Line

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #152: Cat Tricked Into Going to The Vet

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

6 Crazy Beauty Services in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘Am I Missing Out?’

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Sweet Potato Spiced Dorayaki

GaijinPot Blog