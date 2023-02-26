Japanese candy company make tearful, heartfelt apology for raising prices… by ¥10

By Katie Pask, SoraNews24

Osaka-based confectionary company Chirin got the internet buzzing recently when they took to social media to make a formal apology. The apology, which featured the Chirin mascot in a deep, floor-touching bow with tears in its eyes, started off with ごめんなさい (gomennasai — sorry) written in a large font. Just what was their heinous crime that the company felt the need to apologise so profusely for?

Well, like fellow Japanese snacks Umaibo and Black Thunder, Chirin appear to have been feeling the pinch of worldwide price increases, and announced that they will be increasing the price of their popular Puchi Puchi Uranai candy. Puchi Puchi Uranai are sugar-coated chocolate candies that also act as a fortune teller, deciding your luck in various areas of life such as health, friendship and love.

Such a heartfelt apology from Chirin would suggest quite a significant increase in price… so let’s read their statement in full, shall we?

“We’re sorry.

Since we started making them 38 years ago, we’ve worked hard to keep Puchi Puchi Uranai at 20 yen. But due to rising costs, we’re raising the price to 30 yen from March 2023.

Chirin Confectionery will continue to devote ourselves to the motto of “confectionery that satisfies your stomach and heart”. We appreciate your understanding and continued patronage.”

Yep, you read that correctly; from March, Puchi Puchi Uranai will be a whole 10 yen more expensive. While on one hand it doesn’t seem a particularly bank-breaking amount to increase their candy by, it’s a fifty-percent increase in price on its previous price of 20 yen.

Still, Puchi Puchi Uranai doesn’t seem to have alienated netizens with their new price, as many of them flocked online to show support.

“I used to eat them when I was little and now my children eat them. I hope they continue being sold forever.”

“I loved Puchi Puchi Uranai when I was in grade school. I’m gonna go and buy some now to show support.”

“I think most people would rather a slight price increase than the company go out of business and the candy disappear forever.”

“I think it’s better than companies are open about stuff like this, rather than quietly reducing the size of the product without us noticing.”

Puchi Puchi Uranai will go up from 20 yen to 30 yen starting from March, so anyone who wants to stock up on them while they’re still cheap should do so as soon as possible.

Source: Livedoor News via Jin

