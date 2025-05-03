 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japanese carmakers post firm U.S. sales growth on rush of buying

0 Comments
NEW YORK

Toyota Motor Corp, Honda Motor Co and two other Japanese carmakers sold a combined 464,372 vehicles in the U.S. market in April, up 11.8 percent from a year earlier, helped by buying before prices rise due to an additional tariff on imported cars, industry data showed.

U.S. President Donald Trump implemented an additional tariff of 25 percent on cars produced outside the United States on April 3. Subaru Corp and Mazda Motor Corp export about 50 percent and 70 percent of their vehicles sold in the U.S. market from Japan, respectively, while Toyota imports over 20 percent and Honda less than 1 percent from their home country. Toyota, Honda and Mazda also source vehicles for the U.S. market from other countries.

Customers expecting vehicle prices to rise to reflect the higher tariff rushed to buy the automakers' hybrid and sport-utility vehicles in particular, the companies said. The auto market outlook remains grim as the last-minute buying will likely eat into future demand.

Toyota's sales in the world's second-largest auto market rose 10.0 percent to 233,045 vehicles, led by solid demand for the Camry hybrid model.

Honda sold 137,656 vehicles, up 18.1 percent, driven by the CR-V hybrid SUV model and Subaru lifted sales 0.3 percent to 56,011 vehicles on firm demand for the Crosstrek SUV model. Mazda's sales jumped 21.0 percent to 37,660 vehicles on strong sales of the CX-90 model.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Niseko Green Season 2025

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What Happens If You Go To Prison in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

How to Get a Work Visa in Japan Without a College Degree

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

How To Properly Visit A Japanese Shrine: A 5 Step Guide

Savvy Tokyo

The Showa Era Lifestyle Museum

GaijinPot Travel

How Do You Make Business Phone Calls in Japanese?

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for May 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Beware of Yami Baito: Shady Part-Time Jobs Targeting Foreigners and Students in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Naha Hari Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Fashion

Shoe Shopping in Japan: The Size Conundrum

Savvy Tokyo

Golden Week: What Are These Japanese Holidays?

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Hamamatsu Festival

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog