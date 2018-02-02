Newsletter Signup Register / Login
ANA has soared in recent years, helped by gains in its international business Photo: AFP
business

ANA soars to record profit

By Toru Yamanaka
TOKYO

Japanese giant All Nippon Airlines on Thursday posted record profits for the nine months to December thanks to solid demand, but stuck to its full-year forecast.

Parent company ANA Holdings said net profits for the April-December period soared 76.7% from a year earlier to 152.96 billion yen.

Operating profit rose 27.4 percent to 165.97 billion yen, as sales grew 11.9% to a record 1.49 trillion yen.

"Amid gradual economic recovery, sales increased chiefly in our passenger flight business," ANA, the country's top airline by passenger numbers, said in a statement.

The rise in net profit was largely due to income gained from integrating budget carrier Peach Aviation as well as a strong performance in international and domestic passenger flight services.

Business demand was particularly sound in passenger services, the firm said.

It kept its full-year net profit forecast at 132 billion yen for the current year to March.

ANA Holdings has soared in recent years, booking an all-time high net profit for the last fiscal year on gains in its international business.

By bringing Peach under its umbrella, ANA -- which also controls budget carrier Vanilla Air -- is aiming to grab a bigger portion of Japan's low-cost market, analysts say.

ANA increased its stake in Peach in April and currently holds a 67% share.

The earnings came a day after rival Japan Airlines reported a 5.4% rise in net profit thanks to brisk sales at home and overseas.

Domestic flight prices have bottomed out recently on the back of a recovery in demand, and the focus now is "whether airlines can pass on rising oil prices to passengers", Nomura Securities analyst Masaharu Hirokane said ahead of the earnings reports.

